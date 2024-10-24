Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
‘Just Vote’: Trump’s Message For The People Of Georgia

At a recent rally in Georgia, Donald Trump emphasized the importance of voting, urging supporters to cast their ballots either early or on Election Day. The rally, organized by conservative figure Charlie Kirk and his group, Turning Point Action, attracted a crowd of about 10,000 attendees.

A Call to Action

“Just vote — whichever way you want to do it,” Trump stated, framing the upcoming election as a crucial battleground for conservative values. He used the platform to criticize Democrat Kamala Harris while Kirk and other speakers framed the election in stark, religious terms, labeling the Democratic Party as “evil.”

Kirk proclaimed, “Democrats stand for everything God hates,” positioning the Trump vs. Harris contest as “a spiritual battle.” He declared, “This is a Christian state. I’d like to see it stay that way,” as attendees joined him in chanting, “Christ is King!”

Engaging the Base

With less than two weeks until the November 5 election, Trump’s rally aimed to energize his base, particularly younger voters, as Republicans adapt their strategies to encourage early voting. Over 1.9 million early ballots have been cast in Georgia, a critical state where Trump lost by a narrow margin in 2020.

Kirk urged attendees to reach out to friends and family, saying, “You need to go to every single person you know and say, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’”

A Populist Coalition

The rally showcased a diverse lineup of figures, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and Tucker Carlson, all representing the populist coalition Trump aims to assemble. Carlson energized the crowd, declaring that Trump’s supporters are a “gentle, tolerant” movement while liberals are a “bizarre minority.”

As Trump spoke, some in the crowd chanted, “Daddy’s home!” reflecting the familial imagery Carlson employed.

Reaching Out to Christian Voters

Earlier in the day, Trump appealed directly to conservative Christian voters during a faith-focused town hall, arguing that their faith provides them with advantages over non-believers. “When you have faith, when you believe in God, it’s a big advantage over people that don’t have that,” he claimed.

Turning Point’s Broader Strategy

Kirk’s organization is also engaged in a broader get-out-the-vote initiative targeting swing states like Arizona and Wisconsin. Critics question the effectiveness of these efforts and the security of voter data collected via their app. In a recent meeting, an operative stated, “We now are an official arm of the Trump campaign.”

Kirk has been active on college campuses, hosting events to challenge liberal views, recently launching the “You’re Being Brainwashed Tour.”

Divisive Rhetoric and Audience Reactions

During his speeches, Kirk reiterated false claims about immigration and the Biden administration’s policies. He also drew contentious comparisons involving the January 6 Capitol attack and highlighted perceived injustices faced by Black Americans under Democratic leadership. These statements elicited mixed reactions from the racially diverse crowd at Georgia State University, where some attendees supported Kirk while others countered his views.

