Justin Trudeau Reveals His ‘One Regret’ As He Steps Down As Canada’s Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party, announced his resignation on Monday, marking the end of a nine-year tenure. The 53-year-old, who is the longest-serving leader among the Group of Seven (G7) nations, cited “internal battles” within his party as the key reason for stepping down. He emphasized that Canadians deserve a “real choice” in the next election and admitted he could no longer be the best option to carry the Liberal standard forward.

“My friends, as you all know, I’m a fighter. But I will always prioritize what is in the best interest of Canadians,” Trudeau said, adding that his resignation will follow the party’s selection of a new leader through a “robust, nationwide competitive process.”

Trudeau’s tenure was marked by significant challenges, including public outrage over rising prices, interest rates, and a severe housing shortage. He acknowledged that the Canadian Parliament has been paralysed for months, despite his administration’s efforts to address these issues.

Reflecting on his time in office, Trudeau admitted, “If I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in the next election.”

Trudeau’s “One Regret”

During his announcement, Trudeau expressed a notable regret regarding electoral reform. He said, “I do wish we’d been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot.”

He also mentioned that the holidays gave him time to reflect on his administration’s work and the challenges his leadership faced, leading to his decision to step down.

The Liberal Party will now begin the process of selecting a new leader to carry forward its values and ideals into the next election. Trudeau assured Canadians that the party’s work to strengthen the economy and advance Canada’s global interests would continue under new leadership.

Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party, expressed gratitude for Trudeau’s leadership, crediting him with delivering “transformational progress” for Canadians over the past nine years.

Mixed Reactions to Trudeau’s Resignation

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre described Trudeau’s departure as a relief for Canadians eager to move past this “dark chapter in history.” However, Poilievre criticized other Liberal MPs for supporting Trudeau’s policies, stating that little would change under new leadership.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden praised Trudeau as a “stalwart friend” of the United States, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to standing with Canada during the leadership transition.

In contrast, former U.S. President-elect Donald Trump used the opportunity to reignite his stance on Canada-U.S. relations. On Truth Social, Trump suggested that Canada should merge with the United States to eliminate tariffs, reduce taxes, and strengthen national security, a proposal that sparked widespread controversy.

Justin Trudeau’s leadership began in 2015, bringing an end to a decade of Conservative Party rule. His tenure saw significant achievements, but it was also marred by growing economic challenges and political unrest. As Canada prepares for a new chapter, Trudeau’s resignation marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape.

