K P Sharma Oli Appointed Nepal's Prime Minister for the Third Time

K P Sharma Oli has been appointed as Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third time, tasked with leading a new coalition government aimed at providing much-needed political stability in the country. The appointment came on Sunday following a series of events that led to the formation of a new government.

K P Sharma Oli, 72, steps into the role succeeding Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who lost a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday. This defeat triggered the constitutional process for establishing a new government as outlined in Article 76 (2) of Nepal’s Constitution.

President Ram Chandra Paudel officially appointed Oli as the new Prime Minister, representing a coalition between the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and the Nepali Congress (NC). The swearing-in ceremony for Oli and his new Cabinet is scheduled for Monday.

Oli’s claim to the prime ministerial position was solidified late Friday night when he presented his case with the backing of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba. Oli submitted the signatures of 165 members of the House of Representatives, comprising 77 from his own party and 88 from the Nepali Congress, demonstrating his majority support.

Oli’s political career has seen him serve as Nepal’s Prime Minister twice before. His first term ran from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016, and his second term extended from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021. His return to power is viewed as a critical juncture for Nepal, which has been seeking political stability and effective governance.

As Oli prepares to take office once again, the new coalition government faces the formidable task of addressing the nation’s political and economic challenges.