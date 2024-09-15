Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Kamala Harris On Shooting Near Donald Trump’s Florida Golf Course: I Am Glad He Is Safe

US Vice President Kamala Harris is 'glad' that former US President Donald Trump is safe after reported gunshots near his Florida golf course on Sunday (September 15).

Kamala Harris On Shooting Near Donald Trump’s Florida Golf Course: I Am Glad He Is Safe

US Vice President Kamala Harris is ‘glad’ that former US President Donald Trump is safe after reported gunshots near his Florida golf course on Sunday (September 15).

The shooting, notably, took place at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.
After the news of the incident broke out, Harris, sharing a post on social media, said that there is no place for violence in America.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” the US Vice President wrote on X.

“Violence has no place in America,” she added.

According to the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have both been informed about the security issue involving the former president when he was golfing earlier on Sunday and are both “relieved to know” that Donald Trump is safe, reported CNN.

MUST READ | International Conclave On Good Governance 2024 In London: Strengthening India-UK Ties

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team,” according to a statement from the White House.

Meanwhile, a suspect, who, according to the officials, is connected to Sunday’s shooting incident at Trump’s Florida Golf Course, has been taken into custody, CNN reported, citing a Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
The sheriff’s office “has stopped a vehicle and taken a suspect into custody,” the post said.

According to the office, a portion of Interstate 95 close to State Route 714 in Martin County is closed.

“We will update this information as it becomes available,” the post read.

Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity,” the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Sunday, according to CNN.

The former president was playing golf at West Palm Beach’s Trump International Golf Club. As per a reliable source, the course was immediately secured following gunshots in the vicinity.

ALSO READ | Woman Finds Human Tooth In Mooncake Bought From Sam’s Club; Investigation Underway

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

donald trump Donald Trump Shooting Near Golf Course Kamala Harris

Also Read

I Am Safe And Well, says Donald Trump After Firing Near His Golf Course

I Am Safe And Well, says Donald Trump After Firing Near His Golf Course

Snoop Dogg: Tupac Shakur Helped Me Become A Good Father

Snoop Dogg: Tupac Shakur Helped Me Become A Good Father

Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Firing Near His Golf Club

Donald Trump ‘Safe’ Following Firing Near His Golf Club

Actor Jennie Garth Regrets Being Part Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Actor Jennie Garth Regrets Being Part Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth...

Entertainment

Snoop Dogg: Tupac Shakur Helped Me Become A Good Father

Snoop Dogg: Tupac Shakur Helped Me Become A Good Father

Actor Jennie Garth Regrets Being Part Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Actor Jennie Garth Regrets Being Part Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12: Melissa Gilbert To Make A Guest Appearance On The Show

‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 12: Melissa Gilbert To Make A Guest Appearance On The

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Bio Reveals Adorable New Mom Life: ‘Feed Burp Sleep Repeat’

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox