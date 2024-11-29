Kamala Harris Serves Collard Greens On Thanksgiving Day, Internet Says, ‘Most Appropriate Job For Her’

Harris also took time to involve her great-nieces in the activity, assisting one of them in putting on gloves to join in the food preparation efforts.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, dedicated their Thanksgiving morning to community service, volunteering at the D.C. Central Kitchen in Southwest Washington, D.C.

Giving Back to the Community

The couple joined other volunteers at the nonprofit organization, which focuses on fighting hunger and poverty through culinary job training and providing nutritious meals to local schools. Wearing aprons and gloves, Harris and Emhoff helped prepare food, removing stems from collard greens while sharing smiles and laughter.

Harris also took time to involve her great-nieces in the activity, assisting one of them in putting on gloves to join in the food preparation efforts.

The nonprofit has been a vital part of the district’s efforts to combat food insecurity. Its latest expansion, opened 18 months ago, has doubled the organization’s capacity to train culinary professionals and deliver meals. Since then, the kitchen has employed 120 individuals, according to CEO Michael F. Curtin.

This moment of service comes after Harris’s recent loss in the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump. Despite the election outcome, Harris’s Thanksgiving volunteering showcased her commitment to community engagement and public service.

kamala harris at dc central kitchen, she’s such a joyful soul 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Qv5Hy9jKvM — megan 🥥🌴 (@auntie_harris) November 28, 2024

Thanksgiving is about giving thanks for what we have and giving back to our communities. Our family was grateful to be back at DC Central Kitchen to volunteer for the holiday. pic.twitter.com/e47hYpqbAE — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 28, 2024

What Did The Internet Say?

Reacting to the latest images of Kamala Harris, one user stated that it was “the most appropriate job for her,” as another added, “Haha good stunt.”

One individual tweeted, “If you bring a camera/alert the press, you’re doing this for your benefit.” And, another shared, “She’s qualified for that.” The next one added, “She had to do something to fix her image after this,” as another concluded, “SHE ACTUALLY NEEDS A JOB.”