Kate Middleton's Comeback: First Public Appearance After Cancer At King Charles’ Parade

After a 7 months battle with cancer Kate Middleton is all set to step out into the public domain. In a social media post on Friday, the Duchess announced that she would be present at the king’s birthday parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The post surfaced after the global community had started questioning her absence from public life.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she remarked.

Kate Middleton Reappears After Extended Absence

Kate has not been active in the public domain and her last public engagement was captured on the Christmas day service in December last year, post which she revealed in March that she was in the process of Receiving Chemotherapy.

While both Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer, Charles announced his condition a month prior in February.

Princess Kate confirmed her attendance today, marking her first official appearance since disclosing her cancer diagnosis. The event is slated to orchestrate itself in London on Saturday, and this has gathered much momentum and anticipation among the Royal circles.

In a personal letter released by Kensington Palace, Kate echoed the excitement: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer.” However, she cautioned that her return to full-time royal duties is still uncertain, stating, “I am not out of the woods yet,” as quoted by Harper’s Bazaar.

Royal Omission: Harry and Meghan Left Off The Guest List

While all eyes will be looking for Kate Middleton during the birthday parade, two very important figures that would not be present at the event would be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This is the second consecutive time when the couple was kept away from Royal affairs after they had renounced the title and took a step back from their duties in 2020.

