Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Kim Jong Un Oversees Test-Firing of Advanced Rocket Launcher System

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) highlighted the system's successful performance in terms of mobility and strike precision during the test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present at the recent test-firing of an upgraded 240 mm rocket launcher system, as reported by state media on Wednesday. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) highlighted the system’s successful performance in terms of mobility and strike precision during the test.

This development follows Kim’s earlier involvement in overseeing tests of new “suicide drones.” He observed these drones as they launched and struck test targets, including a simulated tank. Kim has also encouraged the advancement of artificial intelligence for these unmanned aerial vehicles, indicating a focus on enhancing their technological capabilities.

 

 

 

 

 

