King Charles Reveals Queen Elizabeth Wore Her Coronation Crown During Bath Time

King Charles recently shared a nostalgic memory of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, revealing that she would often wear her coronation crown while bathing him and his sister as children. Speaking about the iconic 1953 coronation ceremony, he recounted his vivid recollections of his mother preparing for her crowning moment.

King Charles, who was just four years old when Queen Elizabeth became monarch, recalled the special moments leading up to her coronation. “I remember it all so well,” he said, sharing how he and his sister had bath time in the evenings. “My mama used to come up at bath time wearing the crown to practise. You have to get used to how heavy it is,” he added, explaining his mother’s unusual yet dedicated practice routine.

The Weight of the Crown

Charles also mentioned the challenge of wearing the St Edward’s Crown during his own coronation, describing how he felt “slightly anxious” about its weight. The crown weighs five pounds and, due to its height, could wobble if not positioned correctly. “There’s always that feeling of being slightly anxious, in case it wobbles,” he admitted.

While giving a tour of Buckingham Palace, King Charles shared more personal memories, including his vivid recollection of the day his mother ascended to the throne. “I can still remember it vividly,” he remarked.

In addition to his memories of the coronation, the King also shared a light-hearted story about his first haircut for the ceremony. He jokingly recalled “what the barber did to me” during that time.

A Royal Documentary: Coronation Girls

King Charles met with a group of 50 Canadian women who had attended his mother’s coronation as teenagers. Now in their 80s, they reunited for a special tea party with the King in London. Their story will be featured in the upcoming documentary Coronation Girls, which follows their journey from young women at the coronation to their lives today.