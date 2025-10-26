Kremlin: it is wrong to talk about cancellation of Putin-Trump summit, RIA reports

LIVE TV
October 26, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Sunday said it was wrong to talk about cancellation of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but added that preparation for it was needed, Russian agencies reported. "Presidents cannot meet for the sake of meeting, they cannot just waste their time, and they are open about that. That's why they instructed (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (U.S. Secretary of State Marco) Rubio to prepare this process. The process is complicated," RIA agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Oct 26, 2025
QUICK LINKS