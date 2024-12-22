Kuwaiti Singer Mubarak Al Rashed Performs ‘Saare Jahaan Se Accha’ As PM Modi Visit To Kuwait

During his visit to Kuwait, PM Narendra Modi met with Kuwait’s Amir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

Renowned Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed performed the iconic Indian patriotic song Saare Jahaan Se Accha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community event, #HalaModi.

The event was held at the Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex as part of PM Modi’s historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The performance was a symbolic tribute to the friendship between the two countries. Speaking about the event, Mubarak Al Rashed shared his pride in representing Kuwait and strengthening cultural ties. “He (PM Modi) spoke about my country, Kuwait. He spoke about the relationship between the two countries… I feel proud of being Kuwaitian. He asked Kuwaitians to visit India,” said Al Rashed in an interview.

PM Modi’s Visit To Kuwait

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday to a warm reception, with high-ranking officials, including Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, welcoming him at the airport. He is the first Indian PM to visit in 43 years.

In his departure statement, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the visit, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen India-Kuwait relations. “The meetings will focus on creating a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries,” he said.

