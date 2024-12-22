Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kuwaiti Singer Mubarak Al Rashed Performs ‘Saare Jahaan Se Accha’ As PM Modi Visit To Kuwait

During his visit to Kuwait, PM Narendra Modi met with Kuwait’s Amir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

Kuwaiti Singer Mubarak Al Rashed Performs ‘Saare Jahaan Se Accha’ As PM Modi Visit To Kuwait

Renowned Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed performed the iconic Indian patriotic song Saare Jahaan Se Accha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community event, #HalaModi.

The event was held at the Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex as part of PM Modi’s historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

The performance was a symbolic tribute to the friendship between the two countries. Speaking about the event, Mubarak Al Rashed shared his pride in representing Kuwait and strengthening cultural ties. “He (PM Modi) spoke about my country, Kuwait. He spoke about the relationship between the two countries… I feel proud of being Kuwaitian. He asked Kuwaitians to visit India,” said Al Rashed in an interview.

WATCH: 

PM Modi’s Visit To Kuwait

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday to a warm reception, with high-ranking officials, including Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, and Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, welcoming him at the airport. He is the first Indian PM to visit in 43 years.

During his visit, PM Modi met with Kuwait’s Amir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister. These discussions aim to outline a strategic roadmap for future collaboration in areas of mutual interest, benefiting both nations and the wider region.

In his departure statement, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the visit, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen India-Kuwait relations. “The meetings will focus on creating a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the people of both countries,” he said.

(with inputs)

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Of Kuwait, Attends Opening Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

Filed under

kuwait Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al Rashed PM Modi Kuwait visit

Advertisement

Also Read

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Amid 18 Percent GST, Recalling When Nirmala Sitharaman Said ‘I Don’t Eat Onion’ | WATCH

Amid 18 Percent GST, Recalling When Nirmala Sitharaman Said ‘I Don’t Eat Onion’ | WATCH

Kuwait: PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard Of Honour On Day 2, Hails Ties With Gulf

Kuwait: PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard Of Honour On Day 2, Hails Ties With Gulf

Top 10 Moments From The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Top 10 Moments From The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Highest Ever Gross GST Collection In April 2024 At Rs 2.10 lakh Crore

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Highest Ever Gross GST Collection In April 2024 At Rs 2.10...

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Mumbai Rocks As Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, And Quick Style Take The Stage

Mumbai Rocks As Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, And Quick Style Take The Stage

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox