LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Rises To 16 As Destruction Spreads More Than 37,000 Acres

Fire officials warned that the danger was far from over, with dry winds expected to worsen conditions. Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath expressed the heartbreak and terror caused by the situation.

As of Saturday, the death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles increased to 16, according to AFP, citing local authorities. The fatalities were reported across two major fire zones: five people were found in the Palisades Fire area, and 11 were in the Eaton Fire zone.

The Palisades Fire, one of the most severe, continued to spread northeast, forcing additional evacuations in affluent neighborhoods such as Brentwood and Bel Air. As firefighters raced to contain the blazes, they faced challenges from strong winds that had fueled the fires for days, transforming parts of Los Angeles into scenes of destruction.

Firefighting Efforts and Containment Status

Despite ongoing aerial firefighting operations, the Palisades Fire remained a significant threat, expanding eastward on Saturday and approaching the Getty Center art museum.

It covered 23,600 acres and was only 11% contained. The Eaton Fire, which burned 14,000 acres, was slightly more contained at 15%. Altogether, six major wildfires—Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Hurst, Woodley, Lidia, Sunset, and Tyler Fires—have scorched nearly 40,000 acres and destroyed over 12,000 structures, including homes and businesses.

While the causes of the fires remain under investigation, early estimates indicate that these wildfires could result in the highest damages in U.S. history, with potential losses ranging between $135 billion and $150 billion, according to AccuWeather. The scale of destruction is vast, and the economic impact will be significant.

Amid the devastation, animal shelters, veterinarians, and rescue organizations have been assisting displaced animals, including dogs, horses, and livestock. Volunteers have provided food, supplies, and support to both people and animals. At a local race track, residents who lost their homes have been sorting through donations of clothing, blankets, and other essentials to meet their immediate needs.

Leadership and Resource Management Challenges

Concerns about poor resource management and leadership have surfaced, particularly regarding a 117-million-gallon reservoir that was unavailable and several fire hydrants running dry. Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into these issues. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley also criticized local officials for insufficient firefighting funds and inadequate water supplies.

Reports of looting in affected areas have led authorities to enforce nighttime curfews and establish checkpoints. However, these measures have caused frustration among residents who have had to endure long waits—sometimes up to 10 hours—to return to their homes and assess the damage.

The wildfires continue to rage, with the disaster already shaping up to be one of the most costly in U.S. history. Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles faces significant leadership challenges as the city grapples with one of its worst crises in decades.

While some smaller fires have been successfully contained, the overall situation remains dire.