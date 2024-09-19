Late Mohamed Al-Fayed Accused Of Raping Five Women Who Were Employed At Harrods: Report

Tony Leeming, a former Harrods department manager, acknowledged that he was aware of the mistreatment of women on the shop floor but denied knowledge of the rape allegations.

Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Dodi Fayed who died with Princess Diana in a 1997 car crash, has been accused of multiple rapes. According to the BBC, five women allege that Al-Fayed, who passed away in September 2023 at 94, raped them while they were employed at Harrods, the luxury department store in London that Al-Fayed owned from 1985 to 2010.

On September 19, the BBC reported that over 20 former female employees have come forward, accusing the Egyptian businessman of sexual assault in various locations, including London, St. Tropez, Abu Dhabi, and Paris. These claims are featured in a BBC documentary titled Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, which suggests that Harrods failed to act on or even helped conceal the abuse allegations during Al-Fayed’s ownership.

Some of the women also reported undergoing medical exams, including sexual health tests, when they started working directly for Al-Fayed. Many of the alleged victims, who remain anonymous, said they were warned to keep quiet about the abuse because of Al-Fayed’s wealth and influence.

One woman claimed she was raped by Al-Fayed at his London apartment, stating, “I made it clear I didn’t want that to happen. I didn’t give consent. I just wanted it to end.” Another woman alleged she was raped at Al-Fayed’s Mayfair apartment when she was a teenager, describing an environment of fear he maintained among his employees.

Sophia, who was Al-Fayed’s personal assistant from 1988 to 1991, alleged that he attempted to rape her multiple times and sexually assaulted her. She explained that she felt trapped in the job because she had no other place to go and needed to pay rent.

Gemma, another personal assistant who worked for Al-Fayed from 2007 to 2009, claimed he raped her at Villa Windsor in Paris. She also revealed that as part of her departure agreement, she had to destroy all evidence and sign a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for money, with a Harrods HR representative overseeing the process.

Al-Fayed’s life was depicted in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown, with an episode focusing on his rise from humble beginnings. The BBC documentary suggests that several women decided to come forward after seeing his favorable portrayal in the series, which also highlighted Princess Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed and their tragic deaths in 1997. Reflecting on this portrayal, Sophia remarked, “People shouldn’t remember him like that.”

