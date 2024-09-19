Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Why Is Prince Harry Returning To Britain Without Meghan Markle?

The rift between Harry and his older brother William, 42, remains, with the two having not spoken for two years, largely due to the revelations in Harry's Netflix documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

Why Is Prince Harry Returning To Britain Without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the second time this month, this time for a charity event. The Duke of Sussex, now 40, will attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 30.

This follows his recent, low-key visit to Britain for his uncle’s memorial service, where he spent three hours at a church in Norfolk with Prince William, though the estranged brothers reportedly did not speak.

Earlier this year, Harry was also in the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, though he did not meet with his father, King Charles, who was reportedly too busy, as reported by a leading publication.

MUST READ: Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?   

The rift between Harry and his older brother William, 42, remains, with the two having not spoken for two years, largely due to the revelations in Harry’s Netflix documentary and his memoir, “Spare.”

In February, Harry flew to the UK to see his father after King Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, but their meeting in London was limited to just 30 minutes. Harry was not allowed to stay with his father during his recovery at Sandringham.

The Duke of Sussex is also engaged in a legal battle with the Home Office, challenging the decision to remove his right to 24-hour armed security after he stepped down as a working royal over four years ago.

In an interview with a publication, Harry expressed concerns about the potential dangers he faces in the UK, citing his fear of lone actors who might act on media reports.

ALSO READ: Coldplay’s Concert Tickets For India Comes Cheaper Than Diljit Dosanjh’s Gig- Know All Details Here     

Filed under

latest royals news Latest world news Meghan Markle Prince Harry Trending news

Also Read

Prince Harry Shares Heartwarming Moment With Princess Charlotte At Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral

Prince Harry Shares Heartwarming Moment With Princess Charlotte At Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral

PM Modi Slams Congress-NC Alliance, Claims Pakistan Is Celebrating Their Manifesto

PM Modi Slams Congress-NC Alliance, Claims Pakistan Is Celebrating Their Manifesto

Atishi Set To Take Oath As Delhi Chief Minister With Five Cabinet Ministers: Meet The New Team

Atishi Set To Take Oath As Delhi Chief Minister With Five Cabinet Ministers: Meet The...

Israeli Officials Blow Up Hezbollah Pagers, Marking A Shift In Military Focus

Israeli Officials Blow Up Hezbollah Pagers, Marking A Shift In Military Focus

India Faces Threat From Terror Groups Like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Reveals FATF

India Faces Threat From Terror Groups Like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Reveals FATF

Entertainment

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Is Re-Releasing In India On THIS Date

Docuseries On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Controversial Life Announced Amid Legal Troubles, Check RELEASE DATE Here

Docuseries On Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Controversial Life Announced Amid Legal Troubles, Check RELEASE DATE Here

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix’s Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox