Why Is Prince Harry Returning To Britain Without Meghan Markle?

The rift between Harry and his older brother William, 42, remains, with the two having not spoken for two years, largely due to the revelations in Harry's Netflix documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the second time this month, this time for a charity event. The Duke of Sussex, now 40, will attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 30.

This follows his recent, low-key visit to Britain for his uncle’s memorial service, where he spent three hours at a church in Norfolk with Prince William, though the estranged brothers reportedly did not speak.

Earlier this year, Harry was also in the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral, though he did not meet with his father, King Charles, who was reportedly too busy, as reported by a leading publication.

In February, Harry flew to the UK to see his father after King Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, but their meeting in London was limited to just 30 minutes. Harry was not allowed to stay with his father during his recovery at Sandringham.

The Duke of Sussex is also engaged in a legal battle with the Home Office, challenging the decision to remove his right to 24-hour armed security after he stepped down as a working royal over four years ago.

In an interview with a publication, Harry expressed concerns about the potential dangers he faces in the UK, citing his fear of lone actors who might act on media reports.

