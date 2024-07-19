Lou Dobbs, Iconic Cable News Anchor And Fervent Trump Advocate, Passes Away At 78

Renowned cable TV host and conservative pundit Lou Dobbs, a founding anchor for CNN and a fixture on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, has died at 78. Known for his bold commentary and steadfast support of Donald Trump, Dobbs left a lasting impact on media, shaping political discourse with his passionate insights on business and politics.

His death was announced on Thursday in a post on his official X account, describing him as a “fighter till the very end – fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country.”

“Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren,” the post said.

Dobbs enjoyed a distinguished career in broadcast journalism, spanning over two decades at CNN where he joined at its inception in 1980, anchoring the renowned program “Moneyline.” In 2009, he departed CNN to assist media mogul Rupert Murdoch in launching the Fox Business Network.

“Lou was one of the CNN originals, who helped launch and shape the network. We are saddened to hear about his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Debi, children and his family,” a CNN spokesperson said.

Fox News Media expressed sadness in a statement over Dobbs’ passing. “An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry,” the statement said. “We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Following the announcement of his passing on Thursday, Donald Trump, who Dobbs supported early and vocally during his candidacy and presidency, expressed on his media platform Truth Social that Dobbs was a friend and a “truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent.”

“He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!” Trump wrote on the platform.

Dobbs was implicated in a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, alleging falsehoods spread about the 2020 presidential election on the network. In 2023, a mediator facilitated a $787 million settlement between the parties, avoiding a trial.

Numerous pieces of evidence, ranging from damning to merely embarrassing, indicated that many Fox executives and on-air personalities, including Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, harbored doubts about the allegations aired on their shows. This reluctance stemmed from concerns about upsetting Trump supporters in their audience with factual reporting.

Following the filing of lawsuits, Fox Business abruptly canceled Dobbs’ show, announcing the decision on a Friday in February 2021, which removed him from the air.

According to lawyers representing Dobbs in the Smartmatic case, he “denies the allegation of a disinformation campaign” and asserts that he “engages in opinion commentary on issues of public interest, which is his right under the U.S. Constitution.”

Dobbs engaged deeply with the intricate public policy and economic issues that shape society, consistently aiming to provide his viewers with transparent insights into his personal perspectives.

