Home > World > Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta

Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta

Former Mali PM Moussa Mara has been arrested after showing support for jailed political critics of the military junta. He faces charges including undermining state authority. The arrest, experts say, is reflective of growing repression under junta rule, which recently extended its power despite prior election promises.

Mali's ex-PM Moussa Mara has been arrested for backing jailed critics of the ruling junta, as the military continues its crackdown on dissent ahead of delayed elections. (Photo: X/@MoussaMaraMali)
Mali's ex-PM Moussa Mara has been arrested for backing jailed critics of the ruling junta, as the military continues its crackdown on dissent ahead of delayed elections. (Photo: X/@MoussaMaraMali)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 2, 2025 18:35:51 IST

Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara was arrested on Friday after expressing support for political detainees held by the country’s ruling military junta, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Saturday. His lawyer and a close associate confirmed the arrest, which comes amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent.

According to the report, Mara was taken into pretrial detention on the orders of a cybercrime prosecutor. His lawyer, Mountaga Tall said Mara is facing multiple charges including “undermining state authority, inciting public disorder, and spreading false information.”

“We are contesting the charges and the detention,” Tall wrote in a post on X.

‘We Will Fight By All Means’

The charges, the report said, stem from a 4th July social media post where Mara revealed he had visited jailed critics of the junta. In the post, he wrote, “As long as the night lasts, the sun will obviously appear!” “We will fight by all means for this to happen as soon as possible!” he added. 

Mara’s close associate Abdoulaye Yaro told the news agency that his arrest was linked to showing “compassion for people jailed for political beliefs.”

An official within the cybercrime unit told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that Mara had been accused of “damaging the state’s credibility.” His trial is scheduled for 29 September this year.

Crackdown Intensifies Under Military Rule

Mara’s detention is the latest in a wave of what critics say is the country facing repression under the leadership of Gen. Assimi Goita, who assumed power through coups organised in 2020 and 2021. Although the junta had promised to restore civilian rule by March 2024, they dissolved political parties in May and instead extended Goita’s rule by five more years in June.

Notably, the arrest also follows Mali’s first pro-democracy rally in years.

Mali, a landlocked nation in Africa’s volatile Sahel region, has faced years of instability, worsened by conflict and extremist violence.

Tags: Mali news

RELATED News

From Finland to Norway: Nordic Heatwave Shatters Records, Leaves Arctic Regions Sweltering
Iran’s President Pezeshkian Arrives In Pakistan Amid West Asia Tensions: Know What’s On Agenda
US Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Immigration Raids in Los Angeles
Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Facilities and Military Sites in Fresh Drone Strikes
CPB Shuts Down: What US Federal Funding Cuts Mean for PBS, NPR & Public Media

LATEST NEWS

How Pilates Transforms Women’s Bodies: Insights from a Pilates Studio Owner on Why It Feels So Good
How India’s Semiconductor Mission Could Unlock Digital Sovereignty And Global Tech Leadership
Could US-Russia Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices To $80? Experts Weigh In On The Potential Surge
Rajesh Kumar’s Journey: From Stardom to ₹2 Crore Debt and a Powerful Comeback
Will RBI Cut Rates Before Diwali? SBI Predicts 25 Bps Slash To Boost Credit Growth
Tirupati Police Launch QR-Enabled Press Stickers To Verify Journalists
Prajwal Revanna Gets Life Imprisonment In Rape Case: Bengaluru Special Court Verdict
Why SBI Predicts Slow Credit Growth In Banks: Are Corporates Turning To Alternative Funding?
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
Am I Enough? Social Media and the Silent Struggle of Young Women
Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta
Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta
Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta
Mali’s Ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara Arrested for Backing Jailed Critics of Military Junta

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?