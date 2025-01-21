Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Meet Marco Rubio: The 72nd US Secretary Of State In The Trump Administration

Marco Rubio has been confirmed as the 72nd Secretary of State in the Trump Administration with a unanimous 99-0 vote by the US Senate. Rubio, who is a Florida senator, has foreign policy experience and marks an important moment for US diplomacy.

Meet Marco Rubio: The 72nd US Secretary Of State In The Trump Administration

The United States Senate has unanimously confirmed Marco Rubio as the 72nd Secretary of State under the Trump Administration. The senator from Florida, who was confirmed with a historic 99-0 vote during the first session of the 119th Congress on Monday, is set to become one of the key members of President Trump’s Cabinet.

The White House tweeted on X to announce Rubio’s confirmation, saying, “Congratulations to Marco Rubio on his unanimous confirmation as Secretary of State—the first in President Trump’s Cabinet. America is back and entering a golden age.”

Marco Rubio: A Journey Rooted In American Dream

Marco Rubio’s story is quintessentially an American Dream. Born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Rubio saw firsthand the resilience and determination of his family. His father was a banquet bartender, while his mother took on multiple jobs as a factory worker, cashier, and hotel maid to make ends meet. Such dedication to creating a better life for themselves left an indelible mark on Rubio’s values.

Rubio’s grandfather, who had lived through the destruction of communism in Cuba, inspired his commitment to public service. This legacy drove Rubio to protect the freedoms and opportunities that define the United States. During his 14 years as a U.S. Senator, Rubio became a staunch advocate for American values and democracy. His work included extensive international travel, meetings with foreign leaders, and efforts to address threats posed by America’s adversaries.

Rubio’s confirmation marks a pivotal moment for US foreign policy under President Trump’s leadership. Rubio is known to be strong in safeguarding American interests, so he is likely to bring decisiveness to the role of Secretary of State. His experience in global diplomacy and commitment to promoting democracy position him as a key figure in advancing U.S. influence on the world stage.

President Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump earlier in the day was sworn into office as the 47th President of the United States, in a ceremony held at the U.S. Capitol. The oath was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, while JD Vance took the oath as the 50th Vice President of the United States.

In his inaugural speech, Trump pronounced the start of what he labeled a “golden age” for America, calling January 20 the country’s “Liberation Day.” He touched on pressing issues, including inflation and energy independence, emphasizing his promise to “drill baby drill,” which he claimed would increase domestic oil drilling and lower energy prices to boost the economy.

