Mass Shooting In Detroit Leaves Two Dead and 19 Injured During Fourth of July Weekend

Amidst the celebrations of the Fourth of July long weekend, Detroit was rocked by a tragic incident early Sunday morning. Reports from Michigan State Police confirmed a mass shooting on the city’s east side, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 19 others.

Details emerging from the scene indicate that no suspects have been apprehended yet, and the injured victims sustained various injuries. The Michigan State Police are collaborating with the Detroit Police Department in investigating the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Reno St and Rossini Drive.

According to statements from Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, further updates on the investigation will be provided later on Sunday. The situation has prompted a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services, with efforts focused on gathering evidence and supporting the affected community.

“The Michigan State Police is assisting the Detroit Police Department on a shooting investigation through our partnership on the Homicide Task Force. Preliminary information is there are 19 victims with various injuries and 2 fatal victims. Currently, there is no one in custody. The Detroit Police Department is the lead agency for media contacts. Anyone with information on this shooting is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.SPEAK.UP,” stated a post from MSP Second District on social media.

Assist to Detroit Police:

The Michigan State Police is assisting the Detroit Police Department on a shooting investigation through our partnership on the Homicide Task Force. Preliminary information is there are 19 victims with various injuries and 2 fatal victims. Currently,… pic.twitter.com/VGhwkT2jJ8 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 7, 2024

Eyewitness accounts and local media reports shed light on the chaotic scene that unfolded during what was supposed to be a festive gathering. According to WXYZ Detroit, the incident stemmed from what witnesses described as “a block party gone wrong,” drawing a large crowd in the early hours of the morning.

Michael Pope, a witness present at the gathering, recounted hearing gunshots around 2 am. “I was invited by a childhood friend who I went to school with. It wasn’t no arguing, no fighting.” Pope shared. Amidst the sudden eruption of gunfire, Pope witnessed scenes of distress as individuals suffered from gunshot wounds, prompting a panicked rush for safety.

“Everybody took cover, stampeding over people,” Pope added claiming that he immediately ran after hearing the gun shots being fired.

Victims of the shooting were swiftly transported to St. John Hospital in Detroit for urgent medical treatment, as the community grappled with the aftermath of the tragic event. The incident in Detroit adds to a distressing trend of increased violence during the summer months across the United States, as highlighted by recent reports from The Associated Press.

2 people have died and 19 people have been injured after a shooting on Detroit’s East Side, according to MSP. It happened in the area of Reno St and Rossini Dr. The scene stems from a block party gone wrong early Sunday morning. Here is scene video of the three-block perimeter pic.twitter.com/QQArpN8D5r — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) July 7, 2024

Detroit Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore condemned the normalization of such incidents, expressing frustration over the ongoing cycle of violence. “Come Jan. 1, the police will say crime is down and then we’ll start all over again. Funeral homes, hospitals and florists are the only people who profit from Detroit crime,” Moore remarked, emphasizing the urgent need for collective action to address gun violence.

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, representing Detroit, took to her social mediahandle on X, formerly Twitter, to address the incident.“We can not normalize this. Another senseless shooting today, leaving families in our community, shattered. We owe it to our families to address this crisis with urgency. We need to save lives now.” Tlaib tweeted.

We can not normalize this. Another senseless shooting today, leaving families in our community, shattered. We owe it to our families to address this crisis with urgency. We need to save lives now. https://t.co/7fAsKOSBTL — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 7, 2024

