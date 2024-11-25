Meghan Markle Hosts Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry, Hints At Future Solo Appearances

Meghan Markle hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Afghan women through the Archewell Foundation, hinting at more solo events in the future amid growing tensions with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, 43, has hinted at more solo events in the future following her recent Thanksgiving gathering, where she hosted a dinner without her husband, Prince Harry. This move follows reports of growing tensions in the couple’s professional relationship. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex increasingly appeared at events on their own.

A Thanksgiving Dinner with Purpose

On October 26, the Suits actress formerly hosted a celebratory dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project, under the Archewell Foundation, the foundation she co-founded with Prince Harry. This event is an initiative that comes in partnership with the non-profit Mina’s List and has been organized to support women resettling in the United States from Afghanistan.

The Archewell Foundation released a statement celebrating the event. It noted that participants at the Thanksgiving dinner were gifted cookware for the holiday season, adding that the event was a celebration of community and resilience.

A Focus on Women and Community

The Archewell Foundation posted a statement upon the Thanksgiving gathering, describing it as “a space to gather and share their stories and experiences in a safe and supportive environment with the women involved.” “In celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and The Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project,” the statement read.

It also pointed out that the project, initiated by Mina’s List, for the last year has been working to help create a community of women who have faced significant challenges, including resettlement from Afghanistan.

A Shared Meal and Meaningful Conversations

The event provided for a communal meal, which was the strategy to get open conversation. “The shared meal encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience,” it explained in a statement. Meghan expressed her deep gratitude for the attendees who shared their personal stories and cultural experiences, further emphasizing her passion for future gatherings that strengthen these bonds.

Meghan’s Message for the Future

This statement ended with Meghan’s dedication to the mission of the Archewell Foundation. It concluded, “The Archewell Foundation continues its mission to empower women and to build community through shared experience, while always emphasizing the value of commonality and support in difficult times.”

