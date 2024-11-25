Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Meghan Markle Hosts Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry, Hints At Future Solo Appearances

Meghan Markle hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Afghan women through the Archewell Foundation, hinting at more solo events in the future amid growing tensions with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Hosts Thanksgiving Event Without Prince Harry, Hints At Future Solo Appearances

Meghan Markle, 43, has hinted at more solo events in the future following her recent Thanksgiving gathering, where she hosted a dinner without her husband, Prince Harry. This move follows reports of growing tensions in the couple’s professional relationship. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex increasingly appeared at events on their own.

A Thanksgiving Dinner with Purpose

On October 26, the Suits actress formerly hosted a celebratory dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project, under the Archewell Foundation, the foundation she co-founded with Prince Harry. This event is an initiative that comes in partnership with the non-profit Mina’s List and has been organized to support women resettling in the United States from Afghanistan.

The Archewell Foundation released a statement celebrating the event. It noted that participants at the Thanksgiving dinner were gifted cookware for the holiday season, adding that the event was a celebration of community and resilience.

A Focus on Women and Community

The Archewell Foundation posted a statement upon the Thanksgiving gathering, describing it as “a space to gather and share their stories and experiences in a safe and supportive environment with the women involved.” “In celebration of Thanksgiving, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and The Archewell Foundation hosted a heartfelt dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project,” the statement read.

It also pointed out that the project, initiated by Mina’s List, for the last year has been working to help create a community of women who have faced significant challenges, including resettlement from Afghanistan.

A Shared Meal and Meaningful Conversations

The event provided for a communal meal, which was the strategy to get open conversation. “The shared meal encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience,” it explained in a statement. Meghan expressed her deep gratitude for the attendees who shared their personal stories and cultural experiences, further emphasizing her passion for future gatherings that strengthen these bonds.

Meghan’s Message for the Future

This statement ended with Meghan’s dedication to the mission of the Archewell Foundation. It concluded, “The Archewell Foundation continues its mission to empower women and to build community through shared experience, while always emphasizing the value of commonality and support in difficult times.”

ALSO READ: Uruguay Election: Centre-Left Leader Yamandu Orsi Secures Presidential Win

Filed under

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Thanksgiving
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is It So Popular?

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is...

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Entertainment

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox