Mikheil Kavelashvili Sworn In As Georgia’s President Amid Political Crisis and Protests

Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as Georgia's president amid a political crisis and major protests. Outgoing President Zourabichvili claims his election was flawed, accusing the ruling party of election fraud. The government’s halt to EU talks has intensified tensions.

In a tense political moment for Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as the country’s new president on Sunday, even as protests erupted in response to the controversial move. His inauguration comes at a time when the Georgian government has frozen talks regarding the nation’s European Union application, heightening tensions with both opposition forces and Western allies.

Outgoing President Salomé Zourabichvili, a pro-EU leader and a strong critic of the ruling Georgian Dream party, made a defiant appearance outside the presidential palace. She declared that while she was leaving the official residence, she remained the legitimate officeholder in the eyes of the opposition and her supporters.

Zourabichvili’s claims are rooted in the belief that the parliamentary elections held in October were marred by fraud, a view shared by Georgia’s opposition parties. They argue that the election results, which led to the election of Kavelashvili by lawmakers, were not free and fair. On the other hand, the Georgian Dream ruling party and the country’s election commission stand by the election process, asserting that the elections were legitimate and that Kavelashvili’s election as president was lawful.

The political crisis escalated as the government’s decision to halt EU application discussions sparked major protests. These events have raised concerns about Georgia’s alignment with the West, as the opposition parties accuse the ruling government of undermining the country’s EU aspirations.

Kavelashvili’s inauguration has solidified the deep divide within Georgia’s political landscape, with opposing sides firmly entrenched in their respective positions. The coming days are expected to bring more political turmoil as the nation grapples with this critical juncture in its history.

ALSO READ: 40 Year Old Killed In Shark Attack While Fishing With Family In Australia