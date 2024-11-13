Miller’s Appointment Could Affect H-1B Visa Holders, Especially Indian Tech Workers

Long-time adviser Stephen Miller, who has been associated with very strict immigration policy, has also been named Deputy Chief of Policy in the new administration by President-elect Donald Trump.

Long-time adviser Stephen Miller, who has been associated with very strict immigration policy, has also been named Deputy Chief of Policy in the new administration by President-elect Donald Trump. Couching his announcement as “just another terrifically great pick by the president,” Vice President-elect JD Vance confirmed Miller would join the cabinet. Miller has been one of Trump’s closest allies since the 2016 campaign, and he served as a senior adviser during Trump’s first term; in this capacity, he played an important part in shaping immigration policy in the administration.

KEY APPOINTMENTS IN IMMIGRATION POLICY

Another major announcement is that of former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan being appointed to be the administration’s “Border Czar.” According to Trump, Homan will oversee border security on the southern and northern borders as well as maritime and aviation security. Trump declared his full confidence in Homan’s competence and added that he also would be in charge of deportation policies. Reportedly, Homan has been considered as the new secretary for Homeland Security, too, by Trump.

More of Miller’s roles in Immigration Policies

Stephen Miller is likely to continue enforcing immigration policies, including restrictions on H1B visas. Under his influence, the Trump administration has been pushing policies that aimed at reducing influxes of high-skilled foreign workers into the U.S., more so the H-1B visa holders. Among the suggestions of the Cruz-Sessions bill, in which Miller was an author, is that the H-1B workers should spend 10 years abroad before they can be employed in the U.S., and the minimum salary for such workers would be raised to $110,000.

Impact on High-Skilled Immigrants

The most significant impact that Miller’s policies would have for Indian citizens working under an H-1B visa is to deal with more serious challenges in the new changes.

These changes include: More Visa Denials: The proposed policies of Miller would give way to higher rejection rates of the visas because of strict eligibility criteria for Indian workers.

Higher Salary Requirements: The proposed policies of Miller would make it challenging for U.S. companies to hire Indian tech workers if the base salary level for H-1B positions increases.

Longer processing times: Greater scrutiny and paperwork could lengthen the processing time for visas.

These will also prevent American companies from offering employment opportunities to foreign talent in tech, hence reducing Indian workers’ chances at working in the U.S.

Stephen Miller: An Inflammatory Figure in American Politics

Stephen Miller was born in 1985 in Santa Monica, California. The rising star within conservative politics molds much of Stephen Miller’s political life. An alumnus of Duke University, Miller emerged as a vocal conservative on campus and served as a press secretary to U.S. Representatives Michele Bachmann and John Shadegg. As a senior policy advisor on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, he became the key architect of several widely contested policies, including the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries and the family separation policy to deter illegal immigration.

Miller in the Trump administration

His influence was most strongly felt during Trump’s first term, when he served as a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting. Miller drafted many speeches for Trump, including his inaugural address and played a central role in framing the administration’s immigration agenda. As an advocate of hardline policies towards immigration and national security, he is one of the most polarizing figures in American politics today.

Post-Administration Activities and New Appointment

Miller founded America First Legal following the end of Trump’s first term. The organization will preserve conservative legal principles and battle Biden’s policies. In November 2024, after his re-election, Miller was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy to Trump. Under the new appointment, he will be working with the administration’s policy agenda, with major focus areas on immigration and national security.

Personal Life and Family

Miller is married to Katie Waldman, the former press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, and the couple has three children. However, his influence and closeness to Trump aside, the career of Miller has been surrounded by controversy at several points. In 2019, leaked emails proved that he shared content from white nationalist sources, and the public had plenty to say about him. Still, Miller remained influential within conservative circles.

