In conversationa with Newsx , Former HC To Bangladesh Amb Veenasikri says , As Durga Puja approached, there have been increasing restrictions imposed by Islamist groups on the celebration of this significant festival.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus visited the Dhakeshwari Mandir, a revered temple in Old Dhaka, on Saturday to convey his greetings to the Hindu community during Durga Puja, the largest Hindu festival in Bangladesh.Earlier in the day, India expressed “serious concern” over reported attacks on Durga Puja mandaps, specifically mentioning the incident in Tantibazar on Friday and the theft of a golden crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira, located approximately 270 km southwest of Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned these incidents as “deplorable” and highlighted a “systematic pattern of desecration” affecting temples and deities in Bangladesh.

Following the attack on the Durga Puja mandap, Yunus made an unplanned visit to the Dhakeshwari National Temple, one of the prominent shakti peeths in the city. Originally scheduled for Sunday, his visit aimed to strengthen community ties amid rising tensions. During his visit, he acknowledged the diligent efforts of law enforcement agencies in maintaining public security but noted that it is a collective failure to adequately involve these agencies during celebrations. The Tanti Bazar incident involved a crude bomb that was thrown at a Durga Puja mandap on Friday night. Fortunately, although the bomb ignited, no casualties occurred; however, five volunteers were injured in the ensuing chaos. In response to rising tensions, 17 individuals have been arrested, and nearly a dozen cases have been filed this October, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune, citing Inspector General of Police Md Moinul Islam.

In conversationa with Newsx , Former HC To Bangladesh Amb Veenasikri says , As Durga Puja approached, there have been increasing restrictions imposed by Islamist groups on the celebration of this significant festival. Reports indicate that in several areas, particularly in Kolkata, measures have been taken to limit music and other activities associated with the festivities. This has raised concerns about the broader implications for minority communities, with some viewing these actions as a systematic effort to isolate and marginalize them.

Also, Pathikrit Payeng , a Geopolitical Analyst has raised concerns with restrictions on music and public celebrations evident even in Kolkata. Such actions highlight a troubling trend and describes as serious and worrying. He notes that these developments reflect a form of brainwashing and a deliberate strategy to undermine secular values. Muhammad Yunus, who is often cited as a Nobel Peace laureate, is also viewed in this context. Some suggest that he may be positioned to replace military influence in governance, particularly regarding the treatment of minorities. As these events unfold, there is a growing concern that if left unchecked, they could escalate and further threaten the fabric of communal harmony.

Pratim Bose, Columnist has shown concern about recent elections, certain groups have consistently garnered only 5-6 percent of the vote, raising questions about the state of political democracy. There is a growing concern that Muslims are attempting to overpower Hindus, and the primary issue seems to be a political vacuum. Yunus appears eager to maintain his position amidst the confusion following a series of significant changes over the last two months, during which Jamatis and Islamist groups have gained more influence.

Education is increasingly being dominated by these groups, and there seems to be a pervasive sense of attack on various communities. The situation is so orchestrated that the protests seem meticulously planned, leaving many uncertain about the underlying procedures and future implications.

Gautam Mukherjee, Senior Journalist talks about the remedies for this situation, it is crucial not to provoke India or attempt to eradicate Hindus. In West Bengal, for instance, the police seem inactive, allowing a massive infiltration of unwanted elements while Mamata’s leadership localizes political issues. In contrast, this kind of influence is not welcome in Assam, where Yogi Adityanath maintains a firmer stance.

MUST READ: Protests in Turkey Over Rising Violence Against Women