Mysterious Tailless Fighter Jet Spotted: Is This China’s Sixth-Generation Aircraft?

A mysterious tailless fighter jet that has been photographed during a test flight is believed to be China's sixth-generation aircraft. As it has a unique design and may feature a three-engine configuration, its abilities and future purpose are left unknown.

China has long been speculated to be developing a sixth-generation fighter jet, and with a recent report of a tailless stealth aircraft having completed a daytime test flight, speculation has been sparked anew. The new fighter that is said to surpass existing fifth-generation fighters has recently caught much attention in the social media after various pictures and videos have come into view.

The potential sixth-generation aircraft, still under development in various parts of the world, including the United States and China, might change the face of aerial warfare. While the capabilities of this jet are yet to be known, it is expected to provide stealth features, speed, and maneuverability better than that of existing jets.

It’s described as about 70 feet long, similar in length to the J-20. The aircraft was said to have been seen flying over a test range on its first flight, along with a J-20S, the two-seat variant of China’s Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter. This has caused some to speculate that the flight occurred at the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) factory airfield, where the J-20S is usually tested.

Tailless Design: Stealth And Performance Goals

The Chinese government has not made any official comment on the aircraft, though reports indicate that the tailless design is in tandem with China’s aspirations in advanced stealth technology. If the tail section is absent, the jet would conceivably have a reduced radar signature across a whole range of radar bands and thus be able to evade hostile airspaces more efficiently.

However, the absence of a tail may pose issues with maneuverability. As reported by The War Zone, “the stealth profile may actually compromise agility for combat situations.” Thus, stealth and agility may need to be balanced to yield a better performance for this jet.

Innovative Three-Engine Configuration

Another most unique feature of this airplane is its three-engine configuration-a very rare feature in designs of fighter jets. Maybe the aggressive performance requirements by the aircraft might demand power, especially for high altitude and high speed.

Some analysts believe the three-engine configuration will allow for much greater endurance and better range performance, allowing for flyover of long regional ranges without tanker support-an impossibility for China compared with the United States at the moment.

Potential Role In China’s Air Force: The J/H-XX ‘Regional Bomber’

Experts say that this new fighter might be a precursor to China’s J/H-XX, a regional bomber meant for high-altitude precision strikes against airbases and naval targets in the Indo-Pacific. Justin Bronk, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, described the aircraft as a “low observable high-altitude precision strike capability,” which suggests that its role is in long-range, stealthy operations.

If China decides to procure this jet for operational use, it could significantly enhance the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in both offensive and defensive operations, especially in contested regions like the South China Sea.

China’s sixth-generation fighter is going to be a game-changer in the aviation world, but the full impact on global military dynamics is yet to be seen. As testing continues, the world will watch with bated breath to see if this mysterious aircraft lives up to the hype.

