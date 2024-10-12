Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mystery Blobs Invade Newfoundland Beaches: What Are They?

Recent reports of peculiar white blobs on the beaches of Newfoundland have prompted Canadian officials to launch an investigation.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Mystery Blobs Invade Newfoundland Beaches: What Are They?

Recent reports of peculiar white blobs on the beaches of Newfoundland have prompted Canadian officials to launch an investigation. Residents describe the blobs as doughy, likening their appearance to poorly baked bread, with an odor reminiscent of vegetable oil.

Initial Reports from Beachcombers

Residents along the southern tip of the province began noticing the unusual substance in early September. Beachcombers shared photos in online groups, leading to various theories about its origin. Speculations ranged from fungus and palm oil to paraffin wax and even ambergris, a valuable substance associated with whales and used in perfumes.

Official Responses and Findings

An Environment and Climate Change Canada representative confirmed that the substance does not contain petroleum hydrocarbons or biofuels. Meanwhile, a marine ecologist from Fisheries and Oceans Canada ruled out the possibility of it being a sea sponge, noting it contained no biological material.

Discovery on Placentia Bay

The blobs have primarily been found along the shores of Placentia Bay, located on Newfoundland’s southeast coast. Stan Tobin, a local environmentalist from Ship Cove, discovered the blobs during one of his regular beach walks. Initially mistaking them for Styrofoam, he has since encountered numerous globs, most measuring approximately 6 inches in diameter.

Community Concerns and Questions

Tobin reported his findings to the Canadian Coast Guard, which dismissed the idea of the blobs being Styrofoam. He expressed frustration, stating, “Somebody or somebodies know where this came from and how it got there. And knows damn well it’s not supposed to be here.”

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Could Hermes And Dior Be Next On China’s Tariff Hit List?

Filed under

beaches Mystery Blobs Newfoundland
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Trump Lying About Migrants Taking Black and Hispanic Jobs? Here’s the Truth in the Data

Is Trump Lying About Migrants Taking Black and Hispanic Jobs? Here’s the Truth in the...

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Rajnath Singh Promises Strong Response If India’s Interests Are Threatened

Anti-Subsidy EV Dispute: China And EU Fail To Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution

Anti-Subsidy EV Dispute: China And EU Fail To Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution

UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

UNICEF Global Survey: 370 Million Girls And Women Face Sexual Violence Before Age 18

Entertainment

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox