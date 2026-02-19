LIVE TV
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Update: FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges, Crucial Clue Revealed in Doorbell Camera Video

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Update: FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges, Crucial Clue Revealed in Doorbell Camera Video

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping has now crossed international borders, with the FBI reaching out to authorities in Mexico as the search intensifies. TMZ reports that a new ransom note connected to the case has surfaced.

FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping case. (Photo:X)
FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping case. (Photo:X)

Published: February 19, 2026 01:55:22 IST

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Update: FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges, Crucial Clue Revealed in Doorbell Camera Video

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping has now crossed international borders, with the FBI reaching out to authorities in Mexico as the search intensifies. TMZ reports that a new ransom note connected to the case has surfaced. 

According to the outlet, federal agents have contacted Mexican law enforcement agencies to keep them on alert while the probe continues. Despite these efforts, officials have yet to identify any concrete leads. 

New Ransom Note Emerges in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping 

TMZ further reported that it has received an additional ransom message, described as a more sophisticated demand involving a cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin. The email allegedly requests a sum close to the previously reported $6 million ransom that was sent shortly after the abduction.

It reportedly outlines graphic consequences if the payment is not made and lists a different cryptocurrency account number than the original demand. TMZ stated that it has handed the email over to the FBI and will not disclose further specifics. 

Meanwhile, authorities have cautioned that anyone attempting to exploit the situation by sending fraudulent ransom demands to the Guthrie family could face serious legal repercussions. 

Crucial Clue Revealed in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case 

One of the most promising leads yet in the investigation into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie proved a disappointment on Tuesday when DNA from a glove found near her Arizona home failed to score a match in a national database of genetic profiles.

Investigators had hoped a DNA sample retrieved from the glove last week would produce what forensic experts call a “hit” when it was submitted for comparison with known DNA profiles stored in a national database called CODIS, short for the Combined DNA Index System.

The glove, found discarded in a roadside field about 2 miles from the elder Guthrie’s Tucson-area house, resembled a pair worn by an armed man in a ski mask seen in video footage trying to disable her doorbell camera in the early morning hours shortly before she was abducted.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said he believes the man in the video, who was also wearing an over-stuffed backpack and a handgun in a holster, is the likely perpetrator of the abduction and the primary suspect authorities are looking for.

“At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that additional DNA evidence recovered at Guthrie’s residence was stillbeing analyzed. “CODIS is one option of many databases that are available,” the agency said.

(Inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 1:55 AM IST
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Update: FBI Expands Search to Mexico After New Ransom Note Emerges, Crucial Clue Revealed in Doorbell Camera Video

