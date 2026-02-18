Tehran Under Attack? Smoke Rises Over Parand, Blast Sparks Panic In Shiraz Amid US-Iran Nuclear Talks

Smoke was seen rising and an explosion was heard on Wednesday near Parand, a city close to Tehran in Iran’s Tehran province, local residents and videos on social media showed. Dark smoke was going into the sky.

The smoke suggested that a blast had taken place near a building, however the exact cause was unclear. State media later said the dark smoke came from reeds catching fire along the Parand riverbank, and firefighters were at the scene trying to put out the blaze. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage.

Separately, In Shiraz province, an explosion was reported in a mountainous area on the outskirts of the city, but the cause of the blast has not yet been determined.

Timing Amid Nuclear Talks with Iran

The incident comes at a sensitive time, as Tehran and Washington remain locked in indirect nuclear talks while tensions in the Middle East simmer. These talks, held in Geneva, are aimed at resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, but progress has been mixed and both sides continue to flex military and diplomatic muscle. Iran’s top diplomat recently said that some “good progress” was made in talks and that both parties reached a broad understanding on guiding principles, even as challenges remain.

In parallel with diplomacy, Iran has taken unusual actions such as temporarily closing the Strait of Hormuz which is a strategic global oil route, during live‑fire drills, a rare move widely seen as a message to the US amid negotiations. Experts say this reflects Tehran’s effort to show strength while also pushing for diplomatic solutions.

Military Maneuvers and Regional Tensions

This is not the first time unusual explosions or fires have been reported near key Iranian locations in recent weeks. There have been previous events which include unexplained blasts in parts of Tehran province and that time too smoke was seen rising in the city which sparked speculation online.

There is virtually zero trust between Iran and US, with disagreements over nuclear enrichment levels and ballistic missiles. Even as negotiators meet in neutral locations, the military buildup, naval deployments in the region has kept the tensions on rise.

