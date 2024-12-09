Nancy Mace Faces Backlash As Old Drinking Game Video Surfaces Amid Transgender Debate

A resurfaced video that shows U.S. Representative Nancy Mace participating in a controversial drinking game is sparking widespread criticism, especially after she has become the central figure in debates over transgender bathroom access. The footage, originally leaked in 2016, has been resurfacing again and is tainting Mace’s public image as she finds herself on the center stage of America’s cultural debates.

According to The Daily Mail, a viral video of the now 47-year-old politician engaging in a crazy drinking game during a social gathering has been released. The footage captures Mace shooting a shot of liquor down his throat and then handing it over to a woman wearing a Trump T-shirt. More and more join in, until eventually one of the males throws up on the floor. During the 2016 presidential campaign, a video shot this far back suddenly gained popularity following an increased sense of the Trump candidacy’s boost.

“I made a foolish error about ten years ago which does not pertain to your timeline in political life.” Ms Mace said.

While acknowledging its authenticity, The Daily Mail quoted Mace, responding to increased criticism as she added, “This is why good people don’t run for office”.

The video first gained attention during Mace’s 2017 campaign for the South Carolina State House, where her opponent, Cindy Boatwright, criticized the video, calling Mace “immature” and “unfit for office.” Despite the backlash, Mace won a seat in Congress in 2020, securing her place on the national stage.

Nancy Mace On Transgender Rights

Renewed focus on Mace’s past comes after she was thrust into the spotlight over her stance on transgender rights. She has been vocal about legislation preventing transgender people from using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, specifically opposing Rep.-elect Sarah McBride’s inclusion in the debate over women’s restrooms. Her position has come under intense criticism from many who consider it inconsistent with her previous stance in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2021, Mace co-sponsored the Fairness for All Act, a bill that aimed to protect individuals from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. At that time, Mace spoke about her personal connections to the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing that she had spent her entire life interacting with gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals.

She publicly self-identified as “pro-transgender rights” in a televised interview in 2023. Her latest utterances and actions regarding transgender bathroom access have brought into question whether she is really “pro-transgender rights” or just playing politics.

Political Opportunism And Change Of Ideology

Several critics have been quick to ask if Mace’s sudden change of ideology is in good faith or political posturing. Some insiders say that she might have ulterior motives behind her moves because some think she could be a viable candidate for Donald Trump’s ticket in 2024. According to a former aide, Mace’s turn right was part of the play to get noticed and rise in profile. “She craves attention above everything else,” the source said. “Her shift seems motivated by a need for the spotlight.”

Adding to the scandal surrounding Mace, it has come out that her congressional offices are a mess. According to The Daily Mail, since 2023, there has been an over 100% staff turnover rate in both her South Carolina and Washington, D.C. offices. Former employees have said she often communicated foul-mouthed language and threw tantrums, which drove some to take other careers or into treatment.

A former employee described Mace’s leadership style as “unpredictable” and “berating,” noting that the intense work environment contributed to employee burnout. Several of her former staffers reportedly experienced emotional distress as a result of her behavior.

Political Fallout

During this stormy time, two controversies about Mace’s earlier behavior and her shifting political postures keep playing an important part in defining the public persona of Mace. Her efforts to side with the more conservative wings of the Republicans have not impressed many people. The old video coming out and office infighting add another complexity to this politician’s path.

