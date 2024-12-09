Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Was The Unabomber? Luigi Mangione’s Interest In Ted Kaczynski’s Ideology

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had praised Ted Kaczynski's manifesto on Goodreads. His profile showed that he admired the Unabomber's political views, which brings into question what Mangione believes and why.

Who Was The Unabomber? Luigi Mangione’s Interest In Ted Kaczynski’s Ideology

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old linked to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, drew attention for his apparent admiration of Kaczynski’s manifesto. Mangione, described as an anti-capitalist tech enthusiast, reportedly praised Kaczynski’s work on Goodreads, sparking further scrutiny.

Mangione, arrested in connection to Thompson’s murder, was identified as a “strong person of interest” by police. His Goodreads account, featuring his name and photos matching other social media profiles, gave Kaczynski’s manifesto a four-star review earlier this year.

In his review, Mangione described the manifesto as “clearly written by a mathematics prodigy” and commended its insights into the “uncomfortable problems” of modern society. He acknowledged Kaczynski’s violent actions but characterized him as an “extreme political revolutionary” rather than merely a luddite.

One of the quotes liked by Mangione criticized societal reliance on pharmaceuticals: “Imagine a society that subjects people to conditions that make them terribly unhappy then gives them the drugs to take away their unhappiness.”

The Arrest Of Luigi Mangione

Mangione, a former student at the Ivy League institution and valedictorian of the Gilman School in Baltimore, was detained in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police discovered a pistol, silencer, four phony IDs, and a manifesto on him. The UnitedHealthcare head, Thompson, was assassinated outside the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue in New York City, an offense that has since riveted public imagination.

Who Was Ted Kaczynski?

The journey of Ted Kaczynski from prodigy to domestic terrorist is one of cautionary tales. He began studying at Harvard University at age 16, eventually earning a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Michigan. For a short time, he taught as an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, but ultimately abandoned academia due to social struggles and growing discontent with modern life.

In 1971, Kaczynski withdrew to a remote 10-by-12-foot cabin in Montana, living without heat, electricity, or running water. It was there that he wrote the first drafts of the Unabomber Manifesto, a document that would later shape his infamy.

The resurfacing of Mangione’s ties to Kaczynski’s ideology highlights the ongoing tension between societal progress and individual disillusionment. As investigators dig deeper, the unsettling overlap of Mangione’s academic brilliance and his apparent radicalism continues to spark debate.

Law enforcement officials have made no determination about Mangione’s alleged role in the death of Thompson but considered the arrest a significant breakthrough in the case.

ALSO READ | Who Is Luigi Mangione, Person Of Interest In CEO Killing, And What His LinkedIn, Facebook Reveal?

Filed under

Luigi Mangione Ted Kaczynski Unabomber World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Marvel Rivals Update: Here Is The List Of Changes Made By NetEase Games

Marvel Rivals Update: Here Is The List Of Changes Made By NetEase Games

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox