Who Was The Unabomber? Luigi Mangione’s Interest In Ted Kaczynski’s Ideology

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had praised Ted Kaczynski's manifesto on Goodreads. His profile showed that he admired the Unabomber's political views, which brings into question what Mangione believes and why.

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old linked to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, drew attention for his apparent admiration of Kaczynski’s manifesto. Mangione, described as an anti-capitalist tech enthusiast, reportedly praised Kaczynski’s work on Goodreads, sparking further scrutiny.

Mangione, arrested in connection to Thompson’s murder, was identified as a “strong person of interest” by police. His Goodreads account, featuring his name and photos matching other social media profiles, gave Kaczynski’s manifesto a four-star review earlier this year.

In his review, Mangione described the manifesto as “clearly written by a mathematics prodigy” and commended its insights into the “uncomfortable problems” of modern society. He acknowledged Kaczynski’s violent actions but characterized him as an “extreme political revolutionary” rather than merely a luddite.

One of the quotes liked by Mangione criticized societal reliance on pharmaceuticals: “Imagine a society that subjects people to conditions that make them terribly unhappy then gives them the drugs to take away their unhappiness.”

The Arrest Of Luigi Mangione

Mangione, a former student at the Ivy League institution and valedictorian of the Gilman School in Baltimore, was detained in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police discovered a pistol, silencer, four phony IDs, and a manifesto on him. The UnitedHealthcare head, Thompson, was assassinated outside the Hilton hotel on Sixth Avenue in New York City, an offense that has since riveted public imagination.

Who Was Ted Kaczynski?

The journey of Ted Kaczynski from prodigy to domestic terrorist is one of cautionary tales. He began studying at Harvard University at age 16, eventually earning a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Michigan. For a short time, he taught as an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, but ultimately abandoned academia due to social struggles and growing discontent with modern life.

In 1971, Kaczynski withdrew to a remote 10-by-12-foot cabin in Montana, living without heat, electricity, or running water. It was there that he wrote the first drafts of the Unabomber Manifesto, a document that would later shape his infamy.

The resurfacing of Mangione’s ties to Kaczynski’s ideology highlights the ongoing tension between societal progress and individual disillusionment. As investigators dig deeper, the unsettling overlap of Mangione’s academic brilliance and his apparent radicalism continues to spark debate.

Law enforcement officials have made no determination about Mangione’s alleged role in the death of Thompson but considered the arrest a significant breakthrough in the case.

ALSO READ | Who Is Luigi Mangione, Person Of Interest In CEO Killing, And What His LinkedIn, Facebook Reveal?