Valedictorian Speech Of Brian Thompson Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Goes Viral | WATCH

Luigi Mangione, once a valedictorian at Gilman School, is now a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A resurfaced video of his 2016 graduation speech has gone viral.

The murder investigation of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson took a dramatic turn with the arrest of 26-year-old Luigi Mangione from Altoona, Pennsylvania. The young man, identified with a tip-off by a McDonald’s employee, has now come under the police scanner for this high-profile case.

On Monday, authorities arrested Mangione on gun-related charges. The McDonald’s employee, who raised the alarm among police, had grown suspicious of Mangione’s activities and appearance, leading to his arrest. Mangione was reportedly carrying a silencer similar to that allegedly used in the murder of Thompson, as well as a fake New Jersey identification card with the name “Marc Rosario.”

This forged identification is suspected to have been used by Mangione when he registered at a Manhattan hostel several weeks prior to his fatal shooting spree. Although not charged over Thompson’s killing, investigators view the arrest of Mangione as a major breakthrough in the on-going case.

Viral Valedictorian Speech Adds Intrigue

As news of Mangione’s arrest spreads, a 2016 video of him delivering a valedictorian speech at Baltimore’s prestigious Gilman School has resurfaced, capturing widespread attention. The video highlights Mangione’s academic achievements and aspirations, painting a stark contrast to his current predicament.

old footage of Luigi Mangione giving his valedictorian speech at Gilman School in 2016 has surfaced, he was just named a person of interest in the exec*tion of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson

Mangione, a Maryland native and Gilman graduate, was an outstanding academic record student who played for his school’s soccer team. In his graduation speech, he talked about his ambitions to pursue his study of artificial intelligence at the University of Pennsylvania, focusing on computer science and cognitive science.

Connection To Brian Thompson Case

Brian Thompson, a UnitedHealthcare CEO was shot outside the Hilton in Manhattan near Sixth Avenue. The investigating authorities now look at Mangione’s potential link to crime. Uncomfortable finds have arisen after his detention, among which are plenty of counterfeit identification cards as well as an alleged manifesto found with him.

As Mangione had both personas—a genius student and criminal suspect in one case nationwide attention was caught by such a conflicting nature of events.

The authorities are investigating various leads, and the arrest of Mangione seems to have sparked rumors and speculations about his being the murderer. A nation-wide search for other pieces of evidence and connections is still on.

