National Zoo Panda Cam Returns: Here Is How To See Bao Li, Qing Bao

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. is buzzing with excitement as Bao Li and Qing Bao, the beloved giant pandas, make their long-awaited return. Their arrival also marks the return of the popular Giant National Zoo Panda Cam, allowing fans worldwide to watch the pandas in action once again.

Their arrival also marks the return of the popular Giant National Zoo Panda Cam, allowing fans worldwide to watch the pandas.

The excitement surrounding the return of D.C.’s beloved giant pandas is palpable as Bao Li and Qing Bao make their long-awaited debut at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.Their arrival also marks the return of the popular Giant National Zoo Panda Cam, allowing fans worldwide to watch the pandas in action once again.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Return of the Giant Panda Cam

In addition to the pandas’ return, the popular “Giant Panda Cam” has resumed streaming. The zoo explained that the cam is equipped with 40 cameras, all operated from a central system, allowing virtual visitors worldwide to watch the pandas in action. The cameras will be live from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a recorded feed available for the remaining hours of the day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bao Li and Qing Bao, both three years old, arrived in Washington, D.C., in October after an extensive 19-hour flight aboard the “FedEx Panda Express” from Chengdu, located in China’s Sichuan province. Their arrival marked the replacement of three former pandas – Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and their cub Xiao Qi Ji – who returned to China following the expiration of their lease in November 2023.

National Zoo Panda and U.S.-China Diplomacy

This marks the first time the National Zoo has been without giant pandas since 1972, when the first pandas arrived in Washington after a groundbreaking diplomatic visit to China by President Richard Nixon.

Amid concerns over strained diplomatic relations between the United States and China, many feared the return of giant pandas to Washington might be uncertain. However, the two countries quickly reached an agreement, bringing the cherished animals back to the National Zoo.

Their unveiling represents not only the continuation of a unique form of U.S.-China diplomacy but also the pandas’ lasting popularity in the nation’s capital. The National Zoo noted that panda imagery can be found on T-shirts, public transit cards, and even painted on murals throughout the city.

National Zoo Panda Cam Showing The Giant Pandas

Though giant pandas are known for their distinctive black eye patches and round faces, identifying Bao Li and Qing Bao is possible with a keen eye.

Qing Bao [ching-BOW] is a 3-year-old female giant panda, and her name means “green” and “treasure” in Mandarin Chinese. Bao Li [BOW-lee], a 3-year-old male, is slightly larger and his name means “treasure” and “energetic” in Mandarin.

Zoo officials shared that Qing Bao has a birthmark on her back, which makes her stand out. Additionally, while both pandas have fluffy cheeks, Qing Bao’s cheeks are more pronounced, and her eye patches are wider with pointed tips.

Differences in Appearance

When viewed from behind, the pandas have black bands running from the front of their legs to their backs. Bao Li’s band is thicker and pinched in the middle, distinguishing him from Qing Bao.

Giant panda keeper Mariel Lally shared on the zoo’s website that Bao Li is more outgoing and vocal with his keepers, while Qing Bao tends to be more independent and reserved. Notably, Qing Bao has a fondness for climbing trees and sometimes brings her toys up with her.

The pandas’ return has already sparked renewed excitement among zoo-goers and panda fans worldwide, as they continue to serve as symbols of international goodwill and enduring fascination.

Also Read: Corpse Flower: Thousands Line Up To See Rare Plant Which Emits Stink Of Death