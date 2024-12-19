Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Fox News has announced the departure of longtime anchor Neil Cavuto after 28 years with the network. The news, confirmed on Thursday, marks the end of a nearly three-decade tenure for Cavuto, who has been a key figure in shaping business news on the conservative-leaning network.

Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Fox News has announced the departure of longtime anchor Neil Cavuto after 28 years with the network. The news, confirmed on Thursday, marks the end of a nearly three-decade tenure for Cavuto, who has been a key figure in shaping business news on the conservative-leaning network.

Fox News praised Cavuto’s legacy

Cavuto is expected to bid farewell to his audience during the Thursday afternoon broadcast of his program, Your World. In a statement, Fox News praised Cavuto’s legacy, calling his career “a master class in journalism.”

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media,” the network said. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Neil Cavuto: Contract Negotiations and Salary Cuts

According to reports quoting a source from the network, Cavuto’s departure follows his decision to decline a “generous” new contract offer. However, the proposed deal reportedly included a reduction in salary, a reflection of broader cost-cutting measures across the cable and broadcast news industry.

The 66-year-old anchor’s departure aligns with an industry-wide trend of networks reducing pay for veteran talent. As advertising revenue declines and cord-cutting reshapes viewership habits, networks have sought to trim expenses. While Fox News has maintained strong ratings and pursued a robust digital strategy, it has not been immune to these financial pressures.

Neil Cavuto Longtime Anchor Leaves a Legacy of Balance and Independence

Cavuto, who has been with Fox News since its launch in 1996, is one of the few remaining original on-air personalities, alongside Sean Hannity. Known for his adherence to Fox News’ original “fair and balanced” approach, Cavuto earned a reputation for holding both sides of the political aisle accountable. His willingness to critique Republicans and conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, distinguished him from many of his peers.

Trump’s public disdain for Cavuto’s critical commentary was well-documented, with the former president frequently lambasting the anchor on social media. Despite Trump’s calls for Cavuto’s removal, the Fox News veteran remained steadfast, challenging misinformation and offering measured analysis.

Departure Related to Trump Feud?

Speculation that Cavuto’s departure was linked to his criticism of Trump was dismissed by a network source. “If Trump’s complaints were a factor, this would have happened years ago,” the source noted. They emphasized that Cavuto’s decision to leave was driven by his refusal to accept a reduced salary, not political pressure.

The source also highlighted that contract negotiations began well before the 2024 election, further distancing Cavuto’s exit from any political implications. “Ultimately, it was Cavuto’s decision to leave the network,” the source added.

Also Read: Who Is Fani Willis And Why Has Georgia Court Disqualified Her Over Trump Election Interference Case?

Filed under

fox news Neil Cavuto

Advertisement

Also Read

Bruno Fernandes’ Leadership As Manchester United Captain: A Mixed Bag

Bruno Fernandes’ Leadership As Manchester United Captain: A Mixed Bag

Federal Government Shutdown: Here’s What Services And Payments Could Be Impacted

Federal Government Shutdown: Here’s What Services And Payments Could Be Impacted

Why Marcus Rashford Is A ‘Magnet For Criticism’?

Why Marcus Rashford Is A ‘Magnet For Criticism’?

Friedkin Group Completes £400m Takeover Of Everton

Friedkin Group Completes £400m Takeover Of Everton

Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

Huawei Overtakes Apple As Leader In Smartwatch Market

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn New Superman Character Steals The Spotlight

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Superman Legacy Teaser Trailer: Why Is James Gunn’s Superman Beaten, Bruised And Bloody? Everything Decoded

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Are Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Back Together? Couple Spotted At Aaradhya’s School Event| WATCH

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox