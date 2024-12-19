Neil Cavuto Departs Fox News After 28 Years: Did His Trump Criticism Play a Role?

Fox News has announced the departure of longtime anchor Neil Cavuto after 28 years with the network. The news, confirmed on Thursday, marks the end of a nearly three-decade tenure for Cavuto, who has been a key figure in shaping business news on the conservative-leaning network.

Fox News praised Cavuto’s legacy

Cavuto is expected to bid farewell to his audience during the Thursday afternoon broadcast of his program, Your World. In a statement, Fox News praised Cavuto’s legacy, calling his career “a master class in journalism.”

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with FOX News Media,” the network said. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Neil Cavuto: Contract Negotiations and Salary Cuts

According to reports quoting a source from the network, Cavuto’s departure follows his decision to decline a “generous” new contract offer. However, the proposed deal reportedly included a reduction in salary, a reflection of broader cost-cutting measures across the cable and broadcast news industry.

The 66-year-old anchor’s departure aligns with an industry-wide trend of networks reducing pay for veteran talent. As advertising revenue declines and cord-cutting reshapes viewership habits, networks have sought to trim expenses. While Fox News has maintained strong ratings and pursued a robust digital strategy, it has not been immune to these financial pressures.

Neil Cavuto Longtime Anchor Leaves a Legacy of Balance and Independence

Cavuto, who has been with Fox News since its launch in 1996, is one of the few remaining original on-air personalities, alongside Sean Hannity. Known for his adherence to Fox News’ original “fair and balanced” approach, Cavuto earned a reputation for holding both sides of the political aisle accountable. His willingness to critique Republicans and conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, distinguished him from many of his peers.

Trump’s public disdain for Cavuto’s critical commentary was well-documented, with the former president frequently lambasting the anchor on social media. Despite Trump’s calls for Cavuto’s removal, the Fox News veteran remained steadfast, challenging misinformation and offering measured analysis.

Departure Related to Trump Feud?

Speculation that Cavuto’s departure was linked to his criticism of Trump was dismissed by a network source. “If Trump’s complaints were a factor, this would have happened years ago,” the source noted. They emphasized that Cavuto’s decision to leave was driven by his refusal to accept a reduced salary, not political pressure.

The source also highlighted that contract negotiations began well before the 2024 election, further distancing Cavuto’s exit from any political implications. “Ultimately, it was Cavuto’s decision to leave the network,” the source added.

