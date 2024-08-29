Nepali Student Found Dead in Houston Apartment; Suspect Arrested

Muna Pandey, a 21-year-old college student from Nepal, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in her Houston apartment on Monday, August 26. The Houston Police Department reported that Pandey’s body was discovered around 5:35 p.m. after an anonymous tip led apartment staff to call 911.

The suspected perpetrator, Bobby Singh Shah, 51, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting. Police apprehended Shah during a traffic stop later that evening, thanks to a coordinated effort involving HPD SWAT officers, the Crime Reduction Unit, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Surveillance footage showed Shah leaving Pandey’s apartment two days before her body was found, which led to his identification and arrest. He was booked into the Harris County Jail following his arrest.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Pandey’s mother, Anita, who resides overseas. The fundraiser is intended to help cover her travel expenses to Houston and funeral costs. According to Drona Gautam of the Nepalese Association of Houston, Anita had been trying to contact her daughter for several days prior to discovering her death.

Gautam shared that Pandey was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was lying in bed when discovered. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities hope to uncover more details about the incident.