Netanyahu Condemns Iran’s Missile Attack; Calls It A Grave Mistake

In a statement addressing the missile attack launched by Iran against Israel earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the action as a significant error that Iran will regret. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it. Whoever attacks us, we will retaliate,” Netanyahu asserted while convening his security cabinet for an emergency meeting late Tuesday.

According to reports from the Israeli military, no injuries have been reported following the missile strike. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the military, indicated that the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted a substantial number of the missiles, although some did hit areas in central and southern Israel.

“This strike will have consequences,” Hagari warned, emphasizing the need for the public to adhere to safety protocols as outlined by the military.

