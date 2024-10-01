Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Netanyahu Condemns Iran’s Missile Attack; Calls It A Grave Mistake

Addressing the missile attack launched by Iran against Israel, PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the action as an error that Iran will regret.

Netanyahu Condemns Iran’s Missile Attack; Calls It A Grave Mistake

In a statement addressing the missile attack launched by Iran against Israel earlier today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the action as a significant error that Iran will regret. “Iran made a big mistake tonight and will pay for it. Whoever attacks us, we will retaliate,” Netanyahu asserted while convening his security cabinet for an emergency meeting late Tuesday.

According to reports from the Israeli military, no injuries have been reported following the missile strike. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the military, indicated that the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted a substantial number of the missiles, although some did hit areas in central and southern Israel.

“This strike will have consequences,” Hagari warned, emphasizing the need for the public to adhere to safety protocols as outlined by the military.

More details awaited.

Read More: Iran Preparing For Ballistic Missile Attack On Israel: U.S

Filed under

Air Defense Systems iran Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox