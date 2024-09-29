Netanyahu: Israel Settled The Account With Nasrallah In Historic Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, labeling it as a significant victory in Israel’s ongoing conflict with the militant group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, labeling it as a significant victory in Israel’s ongoing conflict with the militant group. In his first public statement following the airstrikes on Beirut, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of Nasrallah’s death, stating, “Israel settled the account with a mass murderer responsible for the killing of countless Israelis and many American and French citizens.”

Returning from the United Nations in New York, Netanyahu described Nasrallah’s elimination as a “historic turning point” in Israel’s efforts to counter threats from Hezbollah. He highlighted the need for decisive action, asserting, “If someone rises to kill you, kill him first,” which signals Israel’s expanded military response amid recent escalations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Nasrallah was eliminated during strikes targeting Hezbollah’s central command, where he was believed to be hiding in a bunker. Netanyahu affirmed that Nasrallah’s death was a “necessary condition” to fulfill Israel’s war objectives.

Reflecting on the past year, Netanyahu noted the resilience of Israel against adversarial forces. “These are momentous days. We are at what will be seen as a historic turning point. One year ago, on October 7, our enemies attacked us and thought that Israel was on the road to being wiped out. One year later, blow after blow, achievement after achievement, they understand how their hopes have dissipated. Israel has momentum; we are winning,” he stated.

The Israeli Prime Minister underscored Nasrallah’s significance, claiming he was “not just another terrorist; he was the terrorist” responsible for numerous attacks on Israelis and foreign nationals. “Nasrallah’s killing was a necessary step toward achieving the goals we have set, returning residents of the north safely to their homes and changing the balance of power in the region for years to come,” Netanyahu added.

In a decisive move, Netanyahu revealed that he had given the directive for the attack on Nasrallah. He expressed that Nasrallah’s continued presence in the Middle East would have allowed him to restore capabilities that Israel had previously dismantled. “Therefore, I gave the directive – and Nasrallah is no longer with us. His elimination advances the return of our residents to their homes in the north. It also advances the return of our hostages in the south,” he explained.

Furthermore, Netanyahu characterized Nasrallah as a pivotal figure in Iran’s “axis of evil,” describing him as an architect of plans aimed at destroying Israel. He asserted, “He was not only operated by Iran; he also frequently operated Iran.”

Israel’s military campaign continues unabated, with further strikes reported across Lebanon. On Saturday, Israeli forces targeted additional Hezbollah positions, resulting in significant casualties. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, at least 33 people were killed and 195 injured in the ongoing bombardment.

In a statement on social media platform X, the IDF declared, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.” The operation has received backing from U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who acknowledged that justice has been served for the many victims of Hezbollah’s actions.

The killing of Hassan Nasrallah represents a critical juncture in Israel’s efforts to combat Hezbollah and reshape the geopolitical landscape in the region. As Israel asserts its military strength and determination to counter threats, the repercussions of this operation are likely to be felt far beyond the borders of Lebanon.

With international backing and a renewed sense of purpose, Israel appears poised to continue its military actions in pursuit of security and stability in an increasingly volatile environment.

