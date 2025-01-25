Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
New Photograph Of King Charles In Tartan Kilt At Balmoral Castle Released To Mark Burns Night

A new photograph of King Charles, wearing a tartan kilt at Balmoral Castle, has been released to mark Burns Night. The image captures the King in a moment of reflection in the royal family’s Scottish retreat, just ahead of his upcoming trip to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation.

A new photograph of King Charles, wearing a tartan kilt at Balmoral Castle, has been released to mark Burns Night.


A newly released photograph of King Charles, captured in a tartan kilt at Balmoral Castle, has been unveiled in celebration of Burns Night. The striking image, taken in the autumn, showcases the King in the library of the Royal Family’s Scottish retreat in Aberdeenshire. This special moment comes as the monarch prepares to attend the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp on January 27.

A Symbol of Scottish Heritage

In the photograph, King Charles is seen donning a kilt crafted from the King Charles III tartan. This design, which features a green, blue, and red pattern, was created in 2023 by the Scottish Tartans Authority. The tartan is based on the historic Balmoral tartan sett, which dates back to around 1850. The King’s attire also includes a matching tie and a brown sporran, further showcasing the monarch’s connection to Scottish traditions.

“The King’s choice to wear the King Charles III tartan is a reflection of His Majesty’s unwavering support for preserving the culture and traditions of Highland Dress and Scottish Tartans,” the Scottish Tartans Authority stated.

King Charles Photo Captured by Millie Pilkington

The photograph was taken by Millie Pilkington, a renowned photographer who has captured several key moments of the Royal Family. Pilkington is perhaps best known for her role as the private wedding photographer for the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011. She was also behind the lens for the photograph of King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Buckingham Palace garden, which featured on their Christmas card in 2024.

The photograph of King Charles at Balmoral captures him standing in the castle’s historic library. The room is filled with shelves lined with leather-bound books, adding to the stately atmosphere of the image. The King is pictured resting his hand on a stack of antique books, while his sporran, adorned with detailed craftsmanship, completes his attire. The rich wooden furnishings and deep tones of the library create a welcoming and regal backdrop for the King in this intimate moment.

Burns Night and Its Significance

The release of the photograph coincides with Burns Night, held annually on January 25 to celebrate the life of Robert Burns, Scotland’s beloved national poet who passed away in 1796. The evening is traditionally marked by a supper of haggis, served with neeps and tatties—mashed turnips and potatoes. For King Charles, this occasion serves as a meaningful connection to Scotland and its traditions, reflecting his long-standing affection for the country.

The new photograph also comes as King Charles prepares for his first official trip of 2025, which will take him to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. This visit holds particular significance as it marks a pivotal moment in history, and it is just under a year since the King was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. Following his diagnosis, the monarch withdrew from public events for several weeks but resumed his royal duties in April.

A Fitting Tribute to Scotland by King Charles

King Charles has long cherished his visits to Scotland, and Balmoral Castle, as a favorite royal retreat, holds a special place in his heart. The release of this photograph, featuring the King in the King Charles III tartan, highlights his enduring connection to the Scottish heritage that has played a central role in his life and reign.

Also Read: How Much Money Did Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun Give To Prince Harry? Duke of Sussex Settles Lawsuit After Full Apology

Filed under

British Royal Family King Charles

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

