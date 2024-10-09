Nima Rinji Sherpa: Nepali Mountaineer Becomes Youngest To Climb All 14 World’s Highest Peaks

An 18-year-old Nepali mountaineer, Nima Rinji Sherpa, set a new record on Wednesday by becoming the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter (26,246-foot) peaks, according to his team.

Nima successfully reached the summit of Tibet’s Shisha Pangma, which stands at 26,335 feet, on Wednesday morning, completing his goal of standing atop the world’s highest mountains. His father, Tashi Sherpa, expressed his confidence in his son’s abilities, stating that he had trained well for the ascent.

14 eight-thousanders

Conquering all 14 of the “eight-thousanders” is regarded as the pinnacle of mountaineering ambitions. Climbers navigate perilous “death zones,” where the oxygen levels are insufficient to support human life for extended periods.

Sherpa is well-acquainted with the mountains, coming from a lineage of record-setting mountaineers who currently manage Nepal’s largest mountaineering expedition company. The previous record for summiting all 14 of the world’s tallest peaks was held by Mingma Gyabu “David” Sherpa, another Nepali climber, who accomplished this feat in 2019 at the age of 30.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, the record breaker

Nima Rinji Sherpa, who has already set multiple records by climbing numerous peaks, began high-altitude climbing at 16, with his ascent of Mount Manaslu in August 2022. By June of this year, he had summited his 13th mountain, Kanchenjunga, the third highest in the world.

His team reported that he reached the summit of Mount Everest, the tallest mountain at 29,032 feet, last year, shortly after ascending Mount Lhotse, another peak over 8,000 meters.

Nima Nuru Sherpa, the president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, remarked that this achievement represents a proud moment for Nepal. He noted that Nima has challenged stereotypes and conveyed a message that strong determination can make anything possible.

Nima Rinji Sherpa dedicates his world record to the #SherpaPower project

Nepali climbers, predominantly ethnic Sherpas from the Everest region, are considered essential to the climbing industry in the Himalayas, often handling most of the equipment and food and performing critical tasks like fixing ropes and repairing ladders for international teams. While they have traditionally worked in the background, their contributions are increasingly being acknowledged.

In a message shared on social media, Nima Rinji Sherpa announced his intention to dedicate his world record to the #SherpaPower project, emphasizing that his summit is not only a personal achievement but also a tribute to all Sherpas who have aspired to surpass the conventional limits imposed on them.

First winter ascent of K2

In 2021, a group of Nepali climbers completed the first winter ascent of K2, the second-highest peak in the world, known for its extreme difficulty. The world’s tallest mountains frequently take the lives of climbers attempting to reach even a single peak. Recently, the Sherpa leader of an international trekking company reported that five Russian mountaineers died after falling on Mount Dhaulagiri, the seventh-highest peak at 26,788 feet.

