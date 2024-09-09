Tuesday, September 10, 2024

‘No Missile Was Sent To Russia’: Iranian Commander Responds To Allegations

A senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards has firmly rejected allegations that Iran has transferred missiles to Russia, amid Western concerns that such weaponry might be used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Brigadier Fazlollah Nozari, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, addressed the issue in a statement to Iranian media on Monday. According to media sources, Nozari dismissed the claims as “a kind of psychological warfare” and stated unequivocally, “No missile was sent to Russia.”

Nozari also reiterated Iran’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, affirming, “Iran does not support any of the parties to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.”

The controversy emerged last week following reports that Iran had allegedly sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. These reports, based on unnamed sources, have raised concerns in the West about the potential use of these missiles in Ukraine.

In response, the Kremlin acknowledged its partnership with Iran and highlighted the ongoing development of bilateral relations. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have expressed significant concern over the potential deepening of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, warning that such ties could pose a threat to Ukraine, Europe, and the Middle East. They have urged the international community to increase pressure on both Iran and Russia.

U.S. officials have also weighed in, indicating that any Iranian missile transfer to Russia would represent a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Iran and Russia have strengthened their relationship, with Iran supplying Shahed drones to the Russian military. The recent missile transfer allegations further complicate the already intricate geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine war.

Tags:

Iran Missiles russia ukraine

