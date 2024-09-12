North Korea: Kim Jong Un Inspects Uranium Enrichment Facility, Oversees Rocket Launcher Test

Dictator of North Korea Kim Jong Un recently visited a uranium enrichment facility to review the operation of its production lines and oversaw a test-firing of a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher. Reports state media KCNA.

Further, he also toured the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a production base for weapon-grade nuclear materials, where he outlined a long-term plan to boost the production of these materials.

Additionally, he also inspected a special operations training base of the North Korean military, where he directed a combat drill conducted on Wednesday.

Later, after witnessing the worksite, the dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly felt ‘strong.’ Quoting KCNA. However, the exact date of his visit isn’t specified.

