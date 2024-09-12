Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Inspects Uranium Enrichment Facility, Oversees Rocket Launcher Test

Dictator of North Korea Kim Jong Un recently visited a uranium enrichment facility to review the operation of its production lines and oversaw a test-firing of a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher. Reports state media KCNA.

North Korea: Kim Jong Un Inspects Uranium Enrichment Facility, Oversees Rocket Launcher Test

Dictator of North Korea Kim Jong Un recently visited a uranium enrichment facility to review the operation of its production lines and oversaw a test-firing of a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher. Reports state media KCNA.

Further, he also toured the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a production base for weapon-grade nuclear materials, where he outlined a long-term plan to boost the production of these materials.

Also Read: Kim Jong Un Oversees Test-Firing of Advanced Rocket Launcher System

Additionally, he also inspected a special operations training base of the North Korean military, where he directed a combat drill conducted on Wednesday.

Later, after witnessing the worksite, the dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly felt ‘strong.’ Quoting KCNA. However, the exact date of his visit isn’t specified.

Must Read: North Korea Unveils New “Suicide Drone” Amid Speculation of Russian Influence; Kim Jong Un Oversees Test

Tags:

kim jong un NewsX north korea Nuclear Weapons Institute Uranium Facility

Also Read

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

Robodebt Sanctions: Limited Penalties For Staff And What The Inquiry Reveals

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox