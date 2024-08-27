The Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world's largest street festivals, saw its vibrant celebrations overshadowed by violence.

The Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world’s largest street festivals, saw its vibrant celebrations overshadowed by violence as eight people were stabbed and hundreds of arrests were made during the weekend event in west London. The annual carnival, which celebrates British Afro-Caribbean culture, is a highlight of the August bank holiday weekend, drawing nearly a million attendees to the streets of Notting Hill and surrounding areas.

Five people stabbed, three knifed

According to an update from London’s Metropolitan Police, five people were stabbed on the final day of the three-day festival, adding to the three knifings reported on Sunday. The violence left three victims in critical condition, heightening concerns over the safety of an event that has long been associated with both joyous celebration and troubling incidents of crime.

ALSO READ: Traders In Pakistan Announce Strike Following Unsuccessful Negotiations With Government

The police arrested at least 230 individuals on Monday, including 49 for possession of an offensive weapon. This added to the scores of arrests made earlier in the weekend. Additionally, three firearms were confiscated, and 35 police officers sustained injuries during the carnival, which has historically required a significant law enforcement presence due to recurring violence, particularly knife crime.

The Metropolitan Police’s figures were comparable to last year’s, when 10 stabbings and approximately 300 arrests were recorded. Despite the heavy police presence, with around 7,000 officers on duty, the event continues to grapple with issues of safety.

Notting Hill Carnival

Hundreds of thousands of revelers filled the streets, transforming Notting Hill into a vibrant spectacle of color, costumes, dancing, and music. The festival, which traces its roots back to the 1950s in the wake of the first wave of arrivals from former British colonies post-World War II, is a cornerstone of British Afro-Caribbean identity, featuring feathered dancers, steel bands, and powerful sound systems.

However, the shadow of violence loomed large over this year’s event, prompting Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan to express his frustration. “I’m tired of saying the same words every year,” he lamented, particularly after a woman attending the carnival with her child was among those stabbed. “We only very narrowly avoided a fatality,” Adelekan added, urging attendees to report any crimes they witness during the festivities.