NY Prison Guards Brutally Beat Handcuffed Inmate: Disturbing Video Surfaces

A disturbing bodycam footage reveals how New York prison guards brutally beat a handcuffed inmate, Robert Brooks, in an attack that led to his death. The chilling video shows punches, kicks, and stomps, which has led to investigations and outrage over the fatal incident.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released disturbing body camera footage that reveals the brutal treatment of 43-year-old inmate Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility. Brooks, who was handcuffed at the time, was punched, kicked, and stomped on several times by three prison guards in an examination room on December 9. He died the next day. An autopsy determined that “asphyxia due to compression of the neck” was the cause of death.

The video, captured from the cameras of four officers, shows Brooks being pushed around and one officer briefly places him in a chokehold. The video also shows Brooks, bloodied and swollen, being taken off his clothes down to his underwear, while appearing to be unconscious and limp. The incident is now being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

At a press conference, Attorney General James expressed her condolences to Brooks’ family and justified the release of the video, pointing out her responsibility for being transparent. Although the footage is inaudible since the cameras were on standby mode, the visuals paint a frightening scene of unchecked violence.

James confirmed her office is conducting a thorough investigation and has shared the video with Brooks’ family to ensure they are informed of the incident’s gravity.

Watch the video here:

NEW: Body-cam footage released showing New York correctional officers “fatally beat” a man in handcuffs. Incident happened during a transfer after Brooks was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2017 for first-degree assault. 43-year-old Robert Brooks died on December 10th at… pic.twitter.com/mu9QTKukIx — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) December 27, 2024

Pattern Of Abuse In Correctional Facilities

The fatal beating of Brooks has sparked outrage among officials and the public. Correction Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III condemned the act as “vulgar” and “inhumane,” pledging to implement reforms to prevent such incidents in the future. At the request of Governor Kathy Hochul, 13 staff members involved in the incident have been suspended without pay, and one employee has resigned.

This was a killing, and people will be held accountable,” Martuscello stated, emphasizing that such actions are not representative of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) culture.

Prominent figures have called for justice. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton demanded criminal charges against the officers, calling their actions “horrifying.” He said that not only do the guards deserve dismissal, but they also deserve to be prosecuted.

Attorney for the Brooks family, Elizabeth Mazur, said in a statement that the incident reflected a much larger issue that needed to be addressed by the institution. “Everyone in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff.

Tensions have been heightened following the release of the footage as reports indicate increased security measures on Rikers Island amidst concerns of unrest. On social media, the Gorilla Stone Bloods-a gang vocal about supporting Brooks-have expressed outrage. But Brooks was not affiliated with the gang, according to law enforcement sources.

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio also weighed in against the actions of the correction officers, referring to their actions as “a travesty to our profession.” Boscio repeated his organization’s statement about ensuring care and safety for every individual in its custody.

Robert Brooks was serving a 12-year sentence for a 2017 first-degree assault conviction involving the stabbing of his girlfriend. Transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility on the day of the incident, his death has reignited concerns about systemic issues within correctional institutions.

