October 7 Israel Attack: US Files Charges Against Hamas Leader Sinwar And Other Militants

The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel.

The federal complaint filed in New York City includes accusations of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, which resulted in death.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, “The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations. These actions will not be our last.”

Sinwar, who became the leader of Hamas after the death of Ismail Haniyeh, is currently one of Israel’s most wanted individuals. He is reportedly living in tunnels beneath Gaza, with limited contact with the outside world.

Other Hamas leaders charged include Haniyeh; Marwan Issa, the deputy leader of Hamas’ armed wing in Gaza who played a role in planning the attack; Khaled Mashaal, another deputy and former leader of the group; as well as Mohammed al-Masri and Ali Baraka.

