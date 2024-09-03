Operation Underway To Avert Massive Oil Spill Following Houthi Tanker Attack

Efforts are intensifying to prevent a catastrophic oil spill in the Red Sea following a recent attack by Houthi rebels on the Greek-owned tanker MV Sounion. The vessel, which was struck on August 21 by the Yemeni militant group, has been abandoned by its crew and continues to burn off the coast of Oman.

The tanker, which holds approximately one million barrels of oil, poses a significant environmental risk if it begins to leak. Private salvage companies, under the protection of European Union military forces, are working to secure and retrieve the vessel. The EU’s military operation in the region reported ongoing fires on the ship’s deck, but no signs of an oil spill have yet been observed.

The Houthis, who have targeted multiple ships in the Red Sea over the past ten months, have claimed their attacks are in support of Hamas in Gaza. The group first struck the Sounion with gunfire, followed by three projectiles, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The vessel was further damaged when Houthi militants boarded and set fires on its deck. The tanker’s 25 crew members were rescued by a European warship.

U.S. military central command has warned of the severe environmental threat posed by the stricken tanker, describing the Houthis’ actions as “reckless acts of terrorism.” The State Department has highlighted the potential scale of the disaster, noting that a spill from the Sounion could rival or exceed the Exxon Valdez spill of 1989, which resulted in extensive coastal contamination in Alaska.

In related incidents, the Houthis have recently targeted additional oil tankers in the Red Sea. On Monday, U.S. military officials reported that two vessels, including the Saudi-owned MV Amjad, were struck by ballistic missiles and drones. The MV Amjad is carrying about two million barrels of oil.

A U.S.-led military operation is actively working to counteract the Houthi threat and protect shipping lanes, which are vital for global commerce.

