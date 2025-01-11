Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Oil Tanker Linked To Russia’s “Shadow Fleet” Stranded in German Waters

German maritime authorities have confirmed that an oil tanker linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” has been stranded in the Baltic Sea near the island of Rügen.

The tanker, Eventin, which sails under a Panamanian flag, lost power and steering while carrying 99,000 tons of oil from Russia’s Ust-Luga port to Egypt’s Port Said.

The Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (CCME) in Germany deployed tugboats and a team of specialists to secure the vessel. Specialists were airlifted onto the 274-meter-long tanker to establish towing connections amid challenging weather conditions, with 2.5-meter-high waves and strong winds in the area.

Tugboats are towing the vessel at a slow pace toward the German port town of Sassnitz, but authorities remain vigilant due to the risks posed by the heavy seas.

Despite the potentially hazardous situation, no oil leaks have been detected, according to German officials. Emergency measures have been implemented to ensure the vessel’s stability and the safety of the surrounding environment.

Russia’s “Shadow Fleet”

The Eventin is part of what Western nations call Russia’s “shadow fleet” a network of ageing and often poorly maintained tankers that operate outside international maritime regulations.

These ships are used by Moscow to bypass sanctions imposed by the U.S., U.K., and European Union following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Russia’s use of such vessels, describing them as “dilapidated” and accusing President Vladimir Putin of endangering European security and the environment.

“By ruthlessly deploying a fleet of rusty tankers, Putin is not only circumventing sanctions but also willingly accepting the risks of catastrophic accidents,” Baerbock said in a statement. She also warned of potential economic damage to the Baltic Sea region, which relies heavily on tourism, should an oil spill occur.

Sanctions Targeting the Shadow Fleet

The incident underscores broader Western efforts to curb Russia’s reliance on shadow fleet vessels. These ships are known for their opaque ownership, frequent name and flag changes, and lack of standard Western insurance. The European Union has sanctioned more than 70 vessels believed to be part of the shadow fleet, while the U.S. and U.K. recently announced sanctions on an additional 180 ships and Russian energy companies like Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas.

David Lammy, the U.K.’s Foreign Secretary, stated that these measures aim to weaken Russia’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine. “Every dollar taken out of Putin’s hands helps save Ukrainian lives,” Lammy said.

The Eventin incident is the latest in a series of maritime challenges linked to Russia’s shadow fleet. Last year, the European Union reported damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, suspected to have been caused by vessels tied to this clandestine network. The use of outdated tankers has raised alarms about potential environmental disasters and risks to maritime safety.

Although the tanker sails under the Panamanian flag, German authorities have attributed responsibility to Moscow. Baerbock accused Russia of employing shadow fleet tactics as part of a broader strategy to undermine European stability, which also includes disinformation campaigns, GPS jamming, and severing underwater communication cables.

Filed under

germany Oil Tanker Russia Shadow Fleet

