Oil Tanker Sinks off Oman Coast, 13 Indian Crew Members Onboard

A Comoros-flagged oil tanker with 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans as crew members reportedly capsized off the coast of Oman, the country’s Maritime Security Centre said on Tuesday.

The oil tanker, Prestige Falcon was reported to have capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah which is reported to be close to the Omani port of Duqm.

The Maritime Security Centre took to their official handle on X and Stated, “A Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah. SAR Ops initiated with the relevant authorities. #MaritimeSecurityCentre”

According to reports, the tanker was heading towards the Yemeni port of Aden as suggsted by the data by LSEG. The LSEG data also stated that the vessel was a 117-metre-long oil products tanker and was built in 2007. Such small tankers are usually deployed for short voyages.

On November 27, a cargo ship with an Indian crew sank off the shore of Lesbos island in Greece on account of rough weather leading to death and disappearance in May. On 31 December, the Comoros-flagged cargo ship Raptor sank near Lesbos while en route to Istanbul with a cargo of salt.