Saturday, November 30, 2024
Old Video Of Trudeau Mocking Trump Goes Viral As Canadian PM Dines With President-Elect Amid Tariff Threats

The video shows Trudeau, along with Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, mocking Trump’s late arrival at a Buckingham Palace function. (Read more below)

Old Video Of Trudeau Mocking Trump Goes Viral As Canadian PM Dines With President-Elect Amid Tariff Threats

An old 2019 video featuring Justin Trudeau mocking Donald Trump has resurfaced and gone viral, just as the Canadian Prime Minister flew to Florida to meet with President-elect Trump following a tariff threat. The video shows Trudeau, along with Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, mocking Trump’s late arrival at a Buckingham Palace function.

Johnson asked Macron whether Trump’s tardiness was due to a press conference. Trudeau then replied, “He was late because he talked a 40-minute press conference off the top,” before adding, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” No names were named, but it was safe to assume that all three leaders talked about the same person due to the lengthy press conference.

Take a look at this video:

The resurfaced viral video came while the leader was out of Canada in Mar-a-Lago sharing a meal with the president-elect. The meeting was facilitated by a previously conducted phone call between Trump and Trudeau, and the two heads exchanged views on situations that challenged them.

Thus, Trudeau became the first leader from the G-7 group to meet with Trump after the latter’s election to the presidency. The timing of this trip raised a lot of eyebrows, especially among Republicans, who mocked Trudeau for being in such a hurry to kiss up to Trump. In the wake of such frequent topics brushing between the two nations, the resurfaced footage from 2019 is breeding curiosity and comments regarding the very nature of Trudeau’s diplomatic relationship with Trump.

Meanwhile, it’s the same video with which he stirred up a storm at the time. “I was glad to be part of it, but it was certainly noteworthy,” he said of the incident back in 2019 nuair chuaigh an scannal.

ALSO READ: Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

Filed under

2019 video Canada PM Canada-US relations donald trump G-7 leaders Justin Trudeau Mar-a-Lago President-elect Trump tariff threats Trudeau mocking Trump viral video

