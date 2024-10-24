Pak: Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Granted Bail In Toshkhana-II Case

Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been granted bail from Adiala Jail in connection with the ongoing Toshakhana-II case. This significant legal development marks her release after approximately nine months of incarceration.

Details of the Bail

Bushra Bibi was released under strict security measures from Adiala Jail, located in Rawalpindi, where Imran Khan is also detained alongside his sisters. The Islamabad High Court granted her bail, which is set at Rs 10 lacs (approximately $3,500). Her release is particularly noteworthy given her pivotal role within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during this turbulent period, with her husband still imprisoned.

Upon her release, Bushra Bibi returned to her residence in Bani Gala, where she is expected to engage with PTI leaders and strategize for the party’s future. The PTI shared updates about her release on social media, highlighting its significance in the party’s leadership dynamics.

Ongoing Legal Challenges

While Bushra Bibi has secured bail in the Toshakhana-II case, she faces several other legal challenges. These include pending cases related to the Iddat case and the original Toshakhana case, also known as Toshakhana-I. The Iddat case involves allegations that Imran Khan did not adhere to Islamic customs of marriage before marrying Bushra Bibi, leading to a conviction that included a seven-year prison sentence and a substantial fine earlier this year.

MUST READ: EAM Jaishankar Engages in Key Meetings at 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan

The Toshakhana-II case is a continuation of the controversies surrounding the first Toshakhana case, where Imran Khan was accused of failing to disclose gifts received from various state leaders during his time in office. The prosecution has presented claims that he sold these gifts, including a Bulgari set given by the Saudi Crown Prince in 2021, without depositing them in the national treasury. Allegations suggest that Khan undervalued these gifts, resulting in financial losses for Pakistan.

Political Implications

Bushra Bibi’s release from jail not only underscores the ongoing legal struggles faced by Imran Khan and his family but also positions her as a key figure in the PTI party’s leadership during his absence. With various legal challenges still looming, her ability to mobilize support within the party will be crucial as the PTI navigates this turbulent political landscape.

As the situation continues to unfold, the focus remains on the implications of her release for both the PTI and Pakistan’s broader political climate.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Keir Starmer Calls For Reparations Discussion At Commonwealth Summit

Bushra Bibi bail Imran Khan wife news PTI leadership dynamics Toshakhana-II case
