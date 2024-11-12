Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Pakistan and China Allegedly Gathering Sensitive Data On J-K for Infiltration

Pakistan's ISI, in alleged collaboration with China, has reportedly been gathering vital intelligence on strategic infrastructure across J-K

Pakistan and China Allegedly Gathering Sensitive Data On J-K for Infiltration

In a significant intelligence revelation to India TV, it has been uncovered that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in cooperation with China, has allegedly been gathering critical data on strategic infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir. These efforts are reportedly focused on high-priority sites, including key bridges, tunnels, and installations, which could potentially facilitate terrorist infiltration into the region.

Sources have highlighted that this intelligence gathering aims to map out and exploit vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, creating a pathway for disruptive activities in sensitive areas. Pakistani and Chinese intelligence involvement has raised alarms about heightened risks to national security in this strategically vital area.

Advanced Combat Training for Terrorists in PoK

Approximately 20 terrorists have recently completed intensive training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), specifically in locations like Hazira and Kali Ghati. These operatives were trained under the supervision of Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) commandos and ISI agents. The training reportedly covered advanced skills in weapons handling, navigation through maps and GPS systems, data analysis, first aid, and jungle warfare. Equipped with these capabilities, the militants have been redeployed to key locations, including Kotli Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Bhimber in PoK, bringing them closer to the Line of Control (LoC).

Sources report that the ISI and Pakistan Army have played a central role in this training program, aiming to prepare these individuals for cross-border infiltration into India’s territory.

Pakistan Pushes for Infiltration Before Winter Closes Access Routes

With the cold winter months approaching, Pakistan is reportedly intensifying efforts to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. The limited weather window before heavy snowfall makes cross-border movement feasible for only a short period. Intelligence sources indicate that Pakistan, along with ISI and military forces, views this as a critical time to push operatives across the border into Jammu.

According to reports, small teams of trained militants have been positioned in strategic areas. A group of four to five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, led by launching commander Mushtaq Ahmed, was recently moved to Dodiya in PoK. Additionally, a cluster of operatives has reportedly gathered in Chakoti, under the leadership of commanders Abu Hamza, Abu Mosaib, and Kari Saifullah.

Recce Along the LoC and Strategic Surveillance by Pakistani Forces

Commanders and operatives are believed to be conducting extensive reconnaissance missions along the LoC. Lashkar commander Abu Hamza, also a launching commander for the group, has been spotted conducting reconnaissance from the Dheri area to Lanjot in PoK, aiming to map out potential infiltration routes.

Another handler, identified by the code name Abu Mohammed, has also been active near Nali in PoK, coordinating with a team of nine militants. Reports suggest that Pakistani forces are actively aiding these efforts through both logistical support and direct involvement, planning cross-border operations known as Border Action Team (BAT) actions to assist militant infiltration attempts.

Drone Activity and Reinforcements Along the LoC Raise Concerns

In addition to human reconnaissance, Pakistan has reportedly increased the use of drones along the LoC. These drones, operated by both the Pakistani military and militants, are conducting surveillance to identify weaknesses in India’s defense systems, specifically in the Jammu region.

Observers have noted a heightened presence of militants and Pakistani Army units in PoK areas from Ullu I Post to Nikial, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Rawalakot. These deployments are intended to launch infiltration attempts when opportunities arise, exploiting even slight gaps in security.

Filed under

China INFILTRATION Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Sensitive Data
