Pakistan: Anti-Corruption Agency Ask Court To Block Imran Khan’s Aide Zulfi Bukhari’s Assets

In a recent development related to Pakistan, the country's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has petitioned an accountability court to block the assets of Imran Khan's aide Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari. Reports ARY News.

To ensure his court appearance, NAB has requested that the judge order the seizure of his assets. As Bukhari has been designated as a proclaimed offender due to his repeated absences from hearings in a corruption case.

In the coming days, the court will review NAB’s request and will decide on the asset freeze case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior approved a red warrant for Bukhari. This international notice, issued through Interpol, seeking his arrest and extradition.

Further, the Ministry instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to coordinate with Interpol’s French branch to secure the red warrant, which is linked to an attack on the Judicial Complex in Islamabad during Imran Khan’s court appearance in the Toshakhana case.

(With Inputs From ANI)