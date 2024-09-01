Pakistan: Karachi University Professor Detained Over HC Judge’s Degree

Recently in Karachi, three police stations have illegally detained Riaz Ahmed, an Associate Professor and syndicate member at the city's University. Reports Dawn.



After being held for eight hours, Ahmed was released on Saturday. Reported the daily.

As per the vice Chairperson of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission Qazi Khizar, Ahmed was initially taken to Bahadurbad police station but was released following protests.

Further, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned Ahmed’s detention.

Issuing a statement, the HRCP expressed deep concern over Ahmed’s alleged forced disappearance by unidentified individuals and his subsequent return to the police station after the police initially denied holding him.

Later, HRCP criticized the practice of disappearing individuals without filing an FIR and called for an end to such actions.

Additionally, Asad Tanoli, Secretary of the Karachi University Teachers’ Association, announced a boycott of all classes on Monday in protest of the professor’s “mysterious disappearance” and raised concerns about the incident.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, issued a statement claiming Ahmed was abducted due to his comments on the undue pressure to question the educational credentials of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

For those unfamiliar, Justice Jahangiri is one of the six Islamabad High Court judges who accused the ISI, Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, of interfering in judicial matters and harassing Imran Khan and his party.

