Pakistan Detects Two New Monkeypox Cases, Strengthens Surveillance Measures

Two additional cases of monkeypox have been reported in Pakistan, prompting the government to enforce stringent surveillance and precautionary measures at all entry points, including airports, according to Express Tribune.

The Border Health Services Pakistan has issued directives for enhanced monitoring to prevent the spread of the virus. Known as mpox, this virus has caused significant fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring African countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a global health emergency.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) health department has confirmed these new cases in the province. Previously, the federal health ministry reported the first case in the country, which was also from K-P and involved a resident who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.

Following this, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued guidelines on managing the disease. Salim Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director-general of health services, stated that the viral infection was identified in passengers arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A third patient’s samples have been sent to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Islamabad for verification.

Border authorities have been directed to enhance passenger screening at all entry points and to isolate and report any individuals with symptoms. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed ongoing screenings at airports nationwide, including Karachi, and the establishment of isolation rooms for suspected cases.

Since the outbreak began in January 2023, the DR Congo has reported over 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths, primarily among children. Recently, Sweden reported its first case of a more contagious strain of mpox outside Africa. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for global cooperation to tackle the outbreak, emphasizing the importance of enhanced surveillance, data sharing, and international collaboration.

(With ANI Inputs)

