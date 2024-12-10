Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Indicted On Multiple Charges

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan’s former spy chief, Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed, has been formally indicted on several charges, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misusing authority and government resources. The Pakistan Army made this announcement on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Hameed were initiated on August 12, 2024. The charges brought against Hameed include political involvement, violations of the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and causing wrongful loss to individuals.

Investigation into Political Agitation

The ISPR further stated that Hameed is also under investigation for his role in creating agitation and unrest leading up to significant incidents, including the May 9, 2023 unrest, allegedly orchestrated with vested political interests. This is under separate investigation as part of the larger inquiry into his conduct.

Hameed’s legal troubles began in November 2022 when Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, accusing Hameed of misusing his power. The petition alleged that Hameed directed ISI officials to raid his office and house on May 12, 2017, seizing valuables, including gold, diamonds, and money. The petition also claimed that Hameed’s brother later contacted Khan to resolve the issue, though a large sum of money and gold were reportedly withheld by the ISI.

In response to the allegations, the army set up a high-level inquiry committee earlier this year, led by a major general. Despite the charges, the military confirmed that Hameed is being provided all legal rights as per the law.

Hameed’s Influence and Resignation

Hameed served as the Director General of the ISI from 2019 to 2021, a period when he was seen as a powerful figure in Pakistan’s political and military landscape. His appointment came amid tensions within the military leadership, especially after the early removal of then-ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Munir, a move reportedly at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hameed resigned in November 2022, months before his scheduled retirement, after being overlooked for the position of Army Chief, further souring his relationship with the military.

The position of ISI Chief is one of the most crucial within Pakistan’s military, which has had a dominant role in the country’s political and security affairs. The ISI has historically wielded significant influence in matters of national security and foreign policy, further adding gravity to the charges against Hameed.